Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Bought a Historic Montecito Home

By
Ellen DeGeneres bought a historic Montecito ranch. Click through to see inside.
Zillow
DeGeneres and de Rossi also bought a house on Padaro Lane this year.
Zillow
It's composed of multiple structures.
Zillow
There's a historic 2,750-square-foot adobe.
Zillow
The property also includes the Monterey House, built in 2006.
Zillow
The master suite is within the adobe.
Zillow
It's on 5.83 acres.
Zillow
Oprah's Promised Land estate is right next door.
Zillow
There's a wood-burning fireplace in the master.
Zillow
Ellen DeGeneres really loves Santa Barbara.

In October, the talk show host and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, paid a staggering $18.6 million for a glamorous glass oceanfront home in the tiny town of Carpinteria.

It turns out that the four-bedroom home on Padaro Lane wasn’t the only getaway they bought this year—in September, DeGeneres also purchased a historic ranch in a gated Montecito community for $7.2 million.

The compound is known as Rancho San Leandro, and is composed of a 3,129-square-foot adobe built circa 1845, in addition to the 2006 Monterey House and an equestrian facility. The 5.83-acre ranch includes gardens, verandas and olive groves, per the listing.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards

The adobe is where the main living area is located, including the master suite, which has a wood-burning fireplace, beamed ceilings, white plaster walls and a walk-in closet.

It’s not like DeGeneres is new to the Santa Barbara area—she bought a massive Montecito compound in 2013, and then hoisted it onto the market for a hefty $45 million in March of this year. No one’s snatched it up just yet, even though the property has since been discounted to $39.5 million.

This new Montecito home, however, does come with one attribute the couple surely can’t find anywhere else—while DeGeneres and de Rossi’s Padaro Lane home counts Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as neighbors, their recently acquired ranch is adjacent to none other than Oprah, whose enormous “Promised Land” estate is right next door.

