Ellen Pompeo Easily Sold This Hollywood Hills Gem

Ellen Pompeo just sold this Hollywood Hills house. Click through to see inside the midcentury home.
There are stone walls throughout.
Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, used the home as a rental property.
There's a fireplace in the living room.
It was built in 1957.
The stainless steel kitchen.
There's a fire pit in the courtyard.
The house sold for over the ask.
It went for $2.075 million.
Walls of glass lead outside.
One of the three bedrooms.
The master suite features this outdoor tub.
Courtesy Compass
It's one of at least four homes Pompeo owned in California.
The pool and lounge area.
Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo offloaded her midcentury Hollywood Hills house for even more than she expected.

Pompeo, who has portrayed Meredith Grey on the long-running ABC series since 2005, listed the 1,889-square-foot house for $1.995 million in September. However, the buyer doled out $2.08 million for the house, which was designed by architect Harry Greene in 1957.

“My clients weren’t just looking for any old house,” Compass broker Tori Haber, who represented the buyer, told Observer. “When we found this gem, they instantly knew it was their home.”

Ellen Pompeo. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, have owned the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home since April 2008, when they acquired it for $1.23 million. But the couple hasn’t resided in the house for a while—it was an investment property, and was previously rented out for between $6,500 and $7,500 a month.

The split-level residence features concrete floors, an array of stone walls and period elements, per the listing held by Hilton & Hyland broker Brett Laywer, with walls of glass throughout. There’s a stainless steel kitchen, a separate media room and a living room with a fireplace.

The entire property is landscaped with a tropical forest-like array of trees, and the master suite even has a serene outdoor bathtub. Outside, there’s a fire pit in the courtyard, and a resort-like pool and lounge area.

Pompeo and Ivery have amassed quite the collection of homes over the years. First, there’s the couple’s main 16,000-square-foot home in Laughlin Park, for which they paid $3.5 million in 2009, as well as a bungalow in Whitley Heights. To finish off their West Coast portfolio, they scooped up a Malibu getaway in March 2014. They don’t entirely keep to California, though—the pair, who has three children, own an 8.5-acre Sag Harbor abode.

