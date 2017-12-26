Embrace a Statement Coat Like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Surely you’ve seen the photos by now, of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle bedecked in their holiday best? Sure, the Duchess and the royal-to-be were showing some major PDA by holding the hands of their royal beaus while strolling to Christmas Day service in Sandringam, but it was the outfits of the leading ladies that made headlines. It also happened to be the first time that Prince Harry and his fiancée, Markle, were photographed alongside Prince William and Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, eschewed maternity garb to don a very festive Miu Miu coat. Woven in a festive red and green tartan pattern, with a smattering of gold buttons down the front and a faux fur collar, this coat was the picture of tasteful—yet obvious—festive dressing. Middleton let the coat stand out as the centerpiece of the outfit, pairing it with a faux fur hat, black tights and simple black suede pumps.

Markle, on the other hand, went for a more subdued holiday look—save for her over-the-top Philip Treacy hat, of course. The future member of the royal family donned a camel coat from Canadian outerwear brand, Sentaler. Featuring a shawl collar, a ribbed cuff detail and a wrap closure, the whole silhouette felt fitting for the thoroughly modern Markle, who does not shy away from making a major fashion statement, as she recently did with her official engagement portrait.

She kept her outfit in coordinating hues of camel, opting for a chic Chloé Pixie tote, Stuart Weitzman suede boots (that appear to be similar to these), that aforementioned hat and some leather gloves in the same color.

Unfortunately, both Middleton’s and Markle’s outerwear choices are already sold out online—though you could pay exorbitant sums for both of these styles on eBay. On the other hand, you could just take sartorial inspiration from these two statement coats. For a chilly winter morning, both women opted for items that would definitely keep them warm, but also exude their own personal style.

To recreate Middleton’s look, simply choose a jacket that is unapologetically loud, with the ability to be an outfit on its own, though not in a louche manner. Something like this black and white tartan Moncler Gamme Rouge alpaca coat would be ideal, as would this lemon yellow wool coat from Ganni, it is, after all, a very trendy hue. As long as you keep your accessories and under layers simple, you’ll look just as charmingly chic as Middleton.

For the more painstakingly pulled together vibe, à la Markle, keep a discerning eye when selecting the hues of your outfit. It would be easiest to recreate this look in shades of grey, starting with this double cashmere Acne Studios overcoat. Pair it with some Sergio Rossi Over-the-Knee boots in suede, a Boyy Bobby Tote in Grey and, of course, some lush suede and shearling gloves from Bottega Veneta. Though this outfit might take some major brain power to piece together, it’s sure to make you look just like a royal-in-training.