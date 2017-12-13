House Republicans Grill Rod Rosenstein Over Alleged Russia Probe Bias

The tornado of Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s Russia investigation has hit new turbulence. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to address a New York Times report that revealed how a federal agent tasked with investigating President Donald Trump sent disparaging text messages about his subject. Though Agent Peter Strzok was removed from the investigation last summer, more incriminating messages between Strzok and senior FBI lawyer Lisa Page were released to Congress and published by the Times on Tuesday evening.

“We are now beginning to understand the magnitude of this insider bias on Mueller’s team,” said Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) in his opening statement for Rosenstein’s hearing, citing “extreme bias” in several of Mueller’s investigators.

“This is unbelievable,” fumed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

“How, with a straight face, can you say this group of Democrat partisans are unbiased and will give President Trump a fair shake?” asked Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) after reading off a list of campaign contributors Mueller’s staff allegedly donated to Democratic candidates. “I would submit the Mueller team ought to be attired with Democratic donkeys or ‘I’m with Hillary’ t-shirts … and I think it’s really sad.”

Despite the heated exchanges, Rosenstein defended his appointment of the special counsel and told the committee he has no intention of firing Mueller.