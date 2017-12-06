Jay Leno Paid $13.5 Million for the Historic Seafair Estate

Jay Leno just bought a historic Rhode Island compound. Click through to peek inside the picturesque retreat.
Sotheby's International Realty
The main house is over 15,000 square feet.
Sotheby's International Realty
Leno paid $13.5 million for the mansion.
Sotheby's International Realty
Just one of the 12 bedrooms.
Sotheby's International Realty
There are multiple fireplaces.
Sotheby's International Realty
Seafair has been on the market since 2013.
Sotheby's International Realty
The kitchen is open to an additional living area.
Sotheby's International Realty
The paneled library is on the first floor.
Sotheby's International Realty
There are original details in the dining room.
Sotheby's International Realty
The home is located behind a gate on Ocean Avenue.
Sotheby's International Realty
The estate was originally built in 1936.
Sotheby's International Realty
The bedrooms are located on the top two floors.
Sotheby's International Realty
The pool room is on the second level of the house.
Sotheby's International Realty
Aside from the wrought iron staircase, there are also two elevators.
Sotheby's International Realty
Looks like Taylor Swift has a new neighbor.
Sotheby's International Realty
French doors lead to the covered loggia.
Sotheby's International Realty
There's a tennis court, pool and carriage house on the estate.
Sotheby's International Realty
And there's a six-car garage.
Sotheby
It was listed for a staggering $19 million.
Sotheby's International Realty
Jay Leno now has even more room for his legendary car collection. The former Tonight Show host and his wife, Mavis, paid $13.5 million for a historic estate in Newport, Rhode Island, with plenty of room for his abundance of automobiles.

The 15,851-square-foot house, known as Seafair, was built in 1936 by James Mackenzie, Jr. The estate was originally known as Terre Mare, and was designed for Vernor Zevola Reed Jr., a Denver mining heir and banker who eventually was appointed as the Ambassador to Morocco under President Ronald Reagan.

The gated compound occupies nine acres of coveted oceanfront property; in addition to the 12-bedroom, 13.5-bathroom main home, there’s a tennis court, pool, carriage house and luckily for Leno, a six-car garage. Considering Leno reportedly owns upwards of 150 automobiles, having an additional place to store a few might come in handy.

A formal entry hall leads visitors into the three-story home, which still has original features like the main salon and a formal dining room with Louis XVI details. A chef’s kitchen is open to an additional living area, and there’s a den and a paneled library.

Jay Leno and Mavis Leno bought a stunning Rhode Island mansion. Kris Connor/Getty Images

French doors lead to an enclosed loggia, per the listing held by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty; the brokerage declined to comment on the sale.

The staircase has a wrought iron railing, though there are also two elevators, for lazy days. Eight of the bedrooms suites, as well as a pool room, are located on the upper floors.

The master suite includes a sitting room, double closets, a fireplace, an oceanfront terrace and a marble bathroom.

As hefty as the final purchase price was, Leno actually scored a bit of a deal—the home was last on the market for $19 million.

Leno is joining another famous face in the area—Taylor Swift paid $17.75 million for her oft-Instagrammed Watch Hill house back in 2013. Who knows, maybe the Lenos will be the newest additions to Swift‘s Fourth of July party.

