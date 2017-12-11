LeBron James Scored a Spectacular Brentwood House

One of the two walk-in closets in the master suite.

There are two staircases as well as an elevator.

Basketball star LeBron James is amassing quite the collection of luxury homes. James, who returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers after four years with the Miami Heat, reportedly just doled out $23 million for a sprawling mansion in Brentwood.

James already owns a Los Angeles home; in fact, he owns a house in Brentwood Park, which is less than two miles from his new 15,846-square-foot residence.

James purchased the Brentwood Park house for nearly $21 million in late 2015 and it’s possible he’s considering parting with the home—earlier this year, on the night before the NBA finals in May, the house was vandalized with racial slurs, which was subsequently investigated as a possible hate crime. James and his family weren’t in the home at the time, and at a press conference, the NBA star said, “No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough.”

It’s easy to see why the Cavaliers star wanted to scoop up his luxe new eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom abode, which was on the market for $25 million.

Glass doors open to the foyer, which has 14-foot ceilings and reclaimed marble floors. Numerous sliding glass pocket doors create an indoor-outdoor living plan, and the formal dining room has wainscoted walls, while the great room features French oak floors, a Calacatta marble fireplace and a bar.

The kitchen is equipped with a walk-in refrigerator and pantry, plus a library ladder and a marble slab island, per the listing held by Santiago Arana of the Agency.

The master is in its own wing on the second floor, with custom oak floors, a sitting area, marble fireplace, private patio with ocean views and two store-worthy walk-in closets, plus dual bathrooms.

If the two staircases aren’t enough, there’s also an elevator, which goes right up to the rooftop terrace—the terrace is finished with marble tiled floors, a pizza oven, barbecue and two fire pits to complement the lounge area.

The lower level is comprised of a white onyx bar, guest suite, soundproof movie theater and of course, a 1,500-bottle wine cellar—as anyone who follows James on Instagram knows, he does love his vino, so it’s a good thing this home is complete with a separate wine tasting room and cigar lounge.

There’s also an indoor-outdoor gym, which connects a spa with a steam room, sauna, shower and massage room.

The backyard of the 0.75-acre property is equally impressive; it’s composed of marble slab patios and a heated loggia and provides outdoor dining and seating options, as well as an outdoor kitchen with a built-in barbecue, multiple refrigerators and beer taps. And of course, there’s a pool and spa, plus a 10-car auto gallery.

James isn’t sticking with only West Coast real estate, however. The Ohio native owned a three-story home in Florida, which he sold in 2015 after he left the Miami Heat. He also owns seven-acre, 30,000-square-foot mansion in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, where he resides his wife, Savannah Brinson, and their three children, when he’s not traveling.