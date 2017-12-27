Margot Robbie Discreetly Moved to Hancock Park

Margot Robbie bought her first home in Los Angeles earlier this year. Click through to see inside.













It turns out that I, Tonya star Margot Robbie discreetly picked up a brand-new Hancock Park home at the beginning of the year, and no one even noticed.

Then again, Robbie managed to pull off a secret wedding to Tom Ackerley in December 2016, so it’s not too surprising that she was able to buy a $2.73 million home in such a low-key manner. Robbie bought the five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home in January, according to WWD.

The gated home features accented paneled walls, brass and chrome fixtures and European oak hardwood floors, per the listing held by Keller Williams broker Maguy Benaim.

There are high ceilings throughout, and the “bistro-style” kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and an oversized center island. The master suite has its own personal balcony, and there’s a “boutique-like” wine cellar in the 3,300-square-foot residence. There’s a pool on the 0.15-acre property, as well as a rather large cabana.

The listing also notes there’s a private dog/cat room that’s built in with a separate entry door, so perhaps that was especially enticing for Robbie and Ackerley—the pair adopted a puppy at the beginning of the year, and opted for a To Kill a Mockingbird-inspired moniker when naming the pup Boo Radley.

Robbie, however, isn’t fully committed to the West Coast just yet. The Australian-born actress, who was living in London until last year, recently told Stellar, “I still feel reluctant to call [Los Angeles] home.” Perhaps her first go at home ownership in the sunny city will help with that.