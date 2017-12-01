Margot Robbie Reveals She’s Working on a Yet Another New Harley Quinn Spinoff Movie

No one knows what Warner Bros. is doing with their DC Extended Universe, especially after the critical and commercial failure of Justice League. Just to give you an example of the confusion over at DC Films, here are a few rumors that seem to muddy up the waters of some of those Suicide Squad characters:

In December 2016, it was reported that WB was working on a Gotham City Sirens film, which would feature Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn palling around with other iconic female DC characters.

In August 2017, rumors began flying that the studio was planning a spinoff feature revolving around Harley Quinn and Jared Leto’s Joker.

Also in August 2017, there was a report that The Hangover director Todd Phillips was developing a standalone Joker film that would exist outside the continuity of the DCEU and feature a different actor as the Clown Prince of Crime (maybe Leonardo DiCaprio?)

In September, Warner Bros. finally tapped Gavin O’Connor (The Accountant) to helm Suicide Squad 2.

That’s a lot of potential projects using the same characters over and over and now we can add one more to that growing list. In a recent interview with MTV, Robbie—who showed she was much, much more than a pretty face in I, Tonya—revealed that she’s hard at work on yet another Harley Quinn project unrelated to the previously announced ones.

“I’ve been working on it for two years now. I mean, it’s hard to kind of talk about it because all of this stuff is kind of like under lock and key. But, yeah, I’ve been working on a separate spinoff thing for Harley for a while now.”

There’s no way Warner Bros. would move forward with four different Harley Quinn-related movies, no matter how popular and well received Robbie’s take on the character was, right?

The actress went on to say that she hopes to begin filming her next Quinn appearance as early as next year, though she did not specify which project that would come in. If she’s been working on this mysterious new movie for two years, that would suggest that it’s further along in production than the others, though a Suicide Squad sequel was thought to be on the fast track.

Clearly, WB thinks the Harley Quinn basket is the one to put their eggs in. While we love Robbie and the character, we’re hoping all four movies don’t reach the screen. There’s only so much mallet bashing we can take.