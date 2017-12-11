Meghan Markle Is Joining the Royal Family This Christmas

Celebrating Christmas with the Queen is said to include inexpensive gifts and a game of charades, which Markle will obviously win with her experience as a Deal or No Deal briefcase girl. And if Markle is still stressed, she can always indulge by joining Queen Elizabeth for her four cocktails a day.
