Meghan Markle Was Spotted at Queen Elizabeth’s Annual Christmas Lunch

Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle is (almost) officially part of the royal family, especially considering she joined Prince Harry for Queen Elizabeth’s traditional pre-Christmas lunch. The former lifestyle blogger was spotted leaving the luncheon while Prince Harry drove—and she was rocking a casual smokey eye for the momentous occasion.

The annual event is a way for the British royals to meet with their extended family at Buckingham Palace. Kate Middleton first attended the lunch in 2010, before she married Prince William, but even after their engagement was announced she did not join the Queen and company on Christmas Day, which Markle will be doing.