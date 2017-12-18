Meryl Streep’s New Home Didn’t Trade Hands for 50 Years

By
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer bought a midcentury Pasadena home. Click through to see inside.
Sotheby's International Realty
The house is 3,087 square feet.
Sotheby's International Realty
The home hasn't changed hands in close to 50 years.
Sotheby's International Realty
Streep and Gummer paid $3.6 million for the house.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
The house was built in 1959.
Sotheby's International Realty
The fireplace and terrazzo floors are original features of the home.
Sotheby's International Realty
There are walls of glass throughout.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
One of the four bedrooms.
Sotheby's International Realty
The home is situated at the end of a long, winding driveway.
Sotheby's International Realty
There's a studio on the property.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
It's on the same street as Kristen Wiig's new house.
Sotheby's International Realty
The pool is hidden behind rock boulders.
Sotheby's International Realty
It's on 1.97 acres.
Sotheby's International Realty
Slideshow | List
- / 13

Acclaimed actress Meryl Streep just nabbed another trophy to add to her collection. The three-time Academy Award-winner and her husband, sculptor Don Gummer, are the new owners of a lovely mid-century modern home in Pasadena. That’s in addition Streep’s 31st Golden Globe nomination, for her work in The Post.

Streep and Gummer used a trust to complete the $3.6 million transaction, per Variety, and they actually scored a significant discount—the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house was most recently listed for $4.13 million.

The couple doesn’t make too many West Coast real estate moves, but they do own at least two notable homes in the northeast—a Tribeca penthouse at 92 Laight Street they bought back in 2006, as well as a 90-acre estate in Salisbury, Connecticut.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer bought a midcentury home in Pasadena. MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Aside from the famous buyers, this is also a rather exciting sale, considering the home hasn’t transferred ownership in nearly 50 years.

The Pasadena house, which is hidden at the end of a long, gated driveway, was built by award-winning architects Smith and Williams in 1959, and there are still many original architectural and structural details, including the windows and doors, terrazzo floors and fireplace, per the listing held by Sotheby’s International Realty broker Georges Rouveyrol.

The “Japanese inspiration” in the 3,087-square-foot residence is seen in the open floor plan, airy living room and numerous glass facades, which does seem quite zen, with soaring ceilings and 360-degree views of Pasadena and the San Gabriel mountains.

The acclaimed actress recently received her 31st Golden Globe nomination. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT

There’s also a detached office-slash-studio on the 1.97-acre tree-filled property, which is ideal for Gummer. A swimming pool is hidden behind boulders, overlooking an area that the listing says was once a horse corral.

Apparently, this particular road contains a trove of midcentury gems, as Streep and Gummer’s new house happens to be on the very same street as Kristen Wiig’s new $2.96 million, four-bedroom, four-bathroom abode, the architecturally significant Case Study House #10.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page