Meryl Streep’s New Home Didn’t Trade Hands for 50 Years

Acclaimed actress Meryl Streep just nabbed another trophy to add to her collection. The three-time Academy Award-winner and her husband, sculptor Don Gummer, are the new owners of a lovely mid-century modern home in Pasadena. That’s in addition Streep’s 31st Golden Globe nomination, for her work in The Post.

Streep and Gummer used a trust to complete the $3.6 million transaction, per Variety, and they actually scored a significant discount—the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house was most recently listed for $4.13 million.

The couple doesn’t make too many West Coast real estate moves, but they do own at least two notable homes in the northeast—a Tribeca penthouse at 92 Laight Street they bought back in 2006, as well as a 90-acre estate in Salisbury, Connecticut.

Aside from the famous buyers, this is also a rather exciting sale, considering the home hasn’t transferred ownership in nearly 50 years.

The Pasadena house, which is hidden at the end of a long, gated driveway, was built by award-winning architects Smith and Williams in 1959, and there are still many original architectural and structural details, including the windows and doors, terrazzo floors and fireplace, per the listing held by Sotheby’s International Realty broker Georges Rouveyrol.

The “Japanese inspiration” in the 3,087-square-foot residence is seen in the open floor plan, airy living room and numerous glass facades, which does seem quite zen, with soaring ceilings and 360-degree views of Pasadena and the San Gabriel mountains.

There’s also a detached office-slash-studio on the 1.97-acre tree-filled property, which is ideal for Gummer. A swimming pool is hidden behind boulders, overlooking an area that the listing says was once a horse corral.

Apparently, this particular road contains a trove of midcentury gems, as Streep and Gummer’s new house happens to be on the very same street as Kristen Wiig’s new $2.96 million, four-bedroom, four-bathroom abode, the architecturally significant Case Study House #10.