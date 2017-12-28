Michael Bay’s Old Bel Air Mansion Brought in $41 Million

By
Michael Bay's futuristic former home just sold for a staggering $41 million. Click through to peek inside.
The Agency
It's now nearly twice the size it was when Bay sold it.
The Agency
It was on the market for $45 million.
The Agency
Limestone, steel and wood are the primary materials used.
The Agency
Advertisement
The indoor-outdoor space is incredible.
The Agency
The Bel Air house is on 0.92 acres.
The Agency
It's not yet clear who scooped it up.
The Agency
Advertisement
The panoramic views span 280 degrees.
The Agency
It's composed of five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
The Agency
All of the bedrooms are en suite.
The Agency
Slideshow | List
- / 10

Director Michael Bay’s former Bel Air house has sold once again—and for a serious price increase. Bay offloaded the contemporary home three years ago for $11.45 million, but after a major renovation and expansion that nearly doubled its size, the home just changed hands for a hefty $41 million.

The redesign by Saota Architecture resulted in a 15,000-square-foot home, with plenty of limestone, wood and steel, and was on the market for $45 million.

Not that it was a small home when Bay resided there—it came to 7,919 square feet at the time, per the Los Angeles Times. Now there’s a great room, designer kitchen, study, solarium and a formal dining room, according to the listing shared by The Agency James Harris and David Parnes. There’s a fully decked out movie theater, which was in place when Bay owned the house.

Director Michel Bay. Raphael Dias/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The master suite has double bathrooms and dual dressing rooms, plus a private terrace; the other three bedrooms are also en-suite. The über luxurious indoor wellness center is equipped with a massage therapy area, gym, sauna, steam shower and bath, and even a serene Zen garden. There’s also a glass-enclosed wine room, perhaps to enjoy a glass a vino after stepping out of the sauna. Outside, there’s a covered dining room, lounge and hot tub overlooking the requisite infinity pool on the 0.92-acre property.

The original estate was built by late architect Jack Warner in 1976; Warner’s firm also designed the Bel Air Country Club.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page