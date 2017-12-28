Michael Bay’s Old Bel Air Mansion Brought in $41 Million

It's not yet clear who scooped it up.

It's now nearly twice the size it was when Bay sold it.











Director Michael Bay’s former Bel Air house has sold once again—and for a serious price increase. Bay offloaded the contemporary home three years ago for $11.45 million, but after a major renovation and expansion that nearly doubled its size, the home just changed hands for a hefty $41 million.

The redesign by Saota Architecture resulted in a 15,000-square-foot home, with plenty of limestone, wood and steel, and was on the market for $45 million.

Not that it was a small home when Bay resided there—it came to 7,919 square feet at the time, per the Los Angeles Times. Now there’s a great room, designer kitchen, study, solarium and a formal dining room, according to the listing shared by The Agency James Harris and David Parnes. There’s a fully decked out movie theater, which was in place when Bay owned the house.

The master suite has double bathrooms and dual dressing rooms, plus a private terrace; the other three bedrooms are also en-suite. The über luxurious indoor wellness center is equipped with a massage therapy area, gym, sauna, steam shower and bath, and even a serene Zen garden. There’s also a glass-enclosed wine room, perhaps to enjoy a glass a vino after stepping out of the sauna. Outside, there’s a covered dining room, lounge and hot tub overlooking the requisite infinity pool on the 0.92-acre property.

The original estate was built by late architect Jack Warner in 1976; Warner’s firm also designed the Bel Air Country Club.