Michael Bay’s Old Bel Air Mansion Brought in $41 Million

Director Michael Bay’s former Bel Air house has sold once again—and for a serious price increase. Bay offloaded the contemporary home three years ago for $11.45 million, but after a major renovation and expansion that nearly doubled its size, the home just changed hands for a hefty $41 million.
The redesign by Saota Architecture resulted in a 15,000-square-foot home, with plenty of limestone, wood and steel, and was on the market for $45 million.
Not that it was a small home when Bay resided there—it came to 7,919 square feet at the time, per the Los Angeles Times. Now there’s a great room, designer kitchen, study, solarium and a formal dining room, according to the listing shared by The Agency James Harris and David Parnes. There’s a fully decked out movie theater, which was in place when Bay owned the house.
The master suite has double bathrooms and dual dressing rooms, plus a private terrace; the other three bedrooms are also en-suite. The über luxurious indoor wellness center is equipped with a massage therapy area, gym, sauna, steam shower and bath, and even a serene Zen garden. There’s also a glass-enclosed wine room, perhaps to enjoy a glass a vino after stepping out of the sauna. Outside, there’s a covered dining room, lounge and hot tub overlooking the requisite infinity pool on the 0.92-acre property.
The original estate was built by late architect Jack Warner in 1976; Warner’s firm also designed the Bel Air Country Club.