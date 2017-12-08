Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Sprawling Tennessee Estate Is for Sale

French King Fine Properties
Kidman and Urban paid $2.45 million for the two-parcel estate in 2007.
French King Fine Properties
There's a steel-framed fireplace in the living room.
French King Fine Properties
One of the four bedrooms.
French King Fine Properties
The couple renovated and expanded the brick house.
French King Fine Properties
The master has a large walk-in closet.
French King Fine Properties
The house was originally built in 1987.
French King Fine Properties
The estate spans over 35-acres.
French King Fine Properties
The gym.
French King Fine Properties
The kitchen opens up to a dining area.
French King Fine Properties
There's also a guest cottage.
French King Fine Properties
Each of the bedrooms suites is spread out.
French King Fine Properties
The main house is over 5,000 square feet.
French King Fine Properties
There is a barn and hiking trails on the property.
French King Fine Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are listing one of their Tennessee homes for sale.

Kidman and Urban purchased the 35-acre farm in Franklin, which is about half an hour away from Nashville, in two separate transactions in 2007, paying a total of $2.45 million for the adjacent parcels.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom brick farmhouse has been newly renovated and expanded, per the $3.45 million listing held by Rick French of French King Realty. There’s also a barn, garden and hiking trails on the estate.

The 5,086-square-foot main house was built in 1987. The interior is more modern than expected, considering the exterior look of the house, and it looks like Kidman and Urban added a few décor touches.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban listed their Tennessee farm for sale. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour

A living room is centered around a steel-framed fireplace, as well as a black piano by one of the many oversized windows. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to a dining area; there’s also a large, separate gym as well as an office.

The master offers a sizable walk-in closet, and all the bedroom suites are spread out; there’s also a guest cottage on the wooded, gated property.

While Franklin’s not near as high-profile as Nashville, it has attracted a few well known names. Earlier this year, Miley Cyrus, who was born in Franklin, paid $5.8 million for a 33-acre farmhouse-style home.

Kidman and Urban aren’t leaving Tennessee entirely, however—they’re keeping the 12,000-square-foot Nashville mansion they bought for $3.47 million in 2007.

