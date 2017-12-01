NJ Politics Digest: Lame Duck Legislature Advances Dozens of Bills

New Jersey’s lame duck Legislature was in full swing Thursday with its busiest day since the Nov. 7 election.

Senate and Assembly committees advanced dozens of bills, including measures to ban bump stocks and abolish the New Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Lawmakers introduced a bill to make clean air and water a constitutional right.

Governor-elect Phil Murphy said he’d consider filing a legal challenge if the proposed Republican tax overhaul becomes law. He said he spoke with leaders in New York and California about doing “whatever it takes” to stop a GOP attempt to rewrite the federal tax code.

And Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial has damaged his poll numbers in New Jersey. Even though his case ended in a mistrial, half of state residents said he should resign from office, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll.

Quote of the Day: “My temperature has gone up on Washington. This is a complete and utter outrage. And I don’t know how else to say it. We ain’t gonna stand for it.” – Governor-elect Phil Murphy on the GOP tax bill.

Meet the Three Democrats Challenging Rep. Chris Smith

Three Democratic candidates have registered to run in New Jersey’s 4th congressional district, all of them hoping to make it past the June 2018 primary and challenge Rep. Chris Smith (R-4), a 36-year incumbent in one of New Jersey’s most reliably Republican districts.

Murphy: New Jersey Could Sue to Stop GOP Tax Overhaul

Governor-elect Phil Murphy said Thursday that New Jersey and other states could sue the federal government if a proposed Republican tax overhaul becomes law.

Half of New Jersey Residents Think Menendez Should Resign, Poll Says

Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial has damaged his poll numbers in New Jersey and roughly half of state residents say the senior senator should resign, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll released Thursday.

Senate Committee Advances Legislation to Disband NJSPCA

The New Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals would be disbanded and county task forces would become the vehicle for enforcement of animal cruelty-related laws under a bill that cleared a Senate committee on Thursday.

Cammarano and Platkin Picks Predict Success for Murphy Administration

Governor-elect Phil Murphy’s selections of Pete Cammarano as chief of staff and Matt Platkin as chief counsel offer a glimpse into what we can expect from Gov. Murphy over the next four years. The two senior positions set the tone for the administration.

Murphy says he has ‘proof’ Christie made transition volunteers keep work secret

Gov.-elect Phil Murphy on Thursday defended his decision to ask transition volunteers to sign non-disclosure agreements, saying they will allow people to speak freely during meetings and that Gov. Chris Christie had a similar arrangement after his election in 2009.

First step toward banning, confiscating bump stocks in NJ

A plan to ban the sale and possession in New Jersey of attachments called bump stocks that make semiautomatic rifles shoot faster, like those used in the mass shooting in Las Vegas two months ago, sailed through an Assembly committee Thursday.

Several state legislators want constitutional right to clear air, water

Several lawmakers in New Jersey want voters to add the right to clean air and water to the state Constitution, a move that supporters admit would create legal uncertainty for both government and industry.

‘This is insanity!’ That’s what Booker just said about Trump-backed Senate GOP tax bill

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said his Senate Republican colleagues were ignoring facts and evidence in seeking to pass tax legislation that gives most of its benefits to corporations and wealthy Americans.

Christie Nominates MCDC Chair McCabe for Port Position

Governor Chris Christie today nominated Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin McCabe to serve as a member of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey – the replacement for John Degnan.

Chris Christie’s beach trip makes Mad Magazine’s 2017 Dumb issue

What, Chris Christie worry? Gov. Christie will be featured in Mad Magazine’s upcoming “20 Dumbest People, Events and Things of 2017” issue. The magazine cites Christie’s trip to the beach after closing state parks due to a budget shutdown.

ACLU leader: Legalizing marijuana a ‘racial justice issue’

The head of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey says legalizing recreational marijuana would help fix “a racial justice issue and a civil rights crisis” because the war on drugs is disproportionately targeting black New Jerseyans.

Is Showdown in Offing Over Nuclear Subsidies In New Jersey?

In what is likely to be the opening salvo of a nasty legislative battle, lawmakers will convene early next week to discuss how to prevent the state’s nuclear plants from shutting down prematurely.

Jersey’s troubled public worker pension system just hit a mark not seen in 2 years

There was a bit of bright news Wednesday for New Jersey’s troubled public employee pension fund. State officials disclosed the fund held $76.3 billion in assets at the end of the October, its highest value in over two years.

Wife of Jersey City political operative lands City Hall job

The wife of a Jersey City political operative with connections to state Sen. Sandra B. Cunningham joined the city payroll this month.

Ex-Bergen Superior Court Judge, NJ Assemblyman Patrick Roma Dies Of Stroke

Retired Bergen County Superior Court judge and former New Jersey State Assemblyman Patrick James Roma died on Nov. 26 following a massive stroke . He was 68.

