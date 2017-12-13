Omarosa Manigault Leaves White House Following Mounting Tensions With John Kelly

Apprentice villain turned presidential aide Omarosa Manigault is packing her bags from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that Manigault will resign from her post on January 20, exactly one year since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

After working under Vice President Al Gore in the Clinton administration, Manigault competed in NBC’s The Apprentice for a position in the Trump Organization. During 2016’s Republican National Convention, Manigault announced that she had been named Director of African-American Outreach for the Trump campaign, which dovetailed into a White House communications position after the inauguration.

But The Daily Beast reported in September that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly sought to contain the aide’s influence on Trump. Sources told the publication that Manigault was notorious for “bolting into the Oval Office” and slipping the president “intrigue stories” that would infuriate him, which may have contributed to his public feud with MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Though many White House staffers are expected to resign in January, sources reportedly told The New York Times’ Yamiche Alcindor that Omarosa was fired and escorted off the White House grounds by security. CNN’s April Ryan confirmed that sources told her that Kelly gave the order.