Channel Your Inner Royal With 11 Ultra Violet Buys Fit for a Queen

By
Scroll through for 11 ultra violet buys to buy to channel your inner Queen Elizabeth.
Collage by Kaitlyn Flannagan
Henri Bendel Gem Choker, $168, HenriBendel.com
Courtesy Henri Bendel
Function of Beauty Personalized Shampoo and Conditioner, $36, FunctionofBeauty.com
Courtesy Function of Beauty
Luke Irwin Cato Lilac, $19,195 for 8x10, Elite.com
Courtesy Luke Irwin
Lancôme Rénergie Multi-Action Ultra, $98, Lancome-USA.com
Courtesy Lancome
Women's GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker in Malbec Velvet-Optic, $130, ColeHaan.com
Courtesy Cole Haan
Elle et Lui Amethyst Baguette Ring, $7,374, NadineAysoy.com
Courtesy Nadine Aysoy
De Gournay Amethyst Pineapple Damask Wallpaper, Price upon request, degournay.com
Courtesy de Gournay
Innisfree Youth-Enriched Cream with Orchid, $29, US.Innisfree.com
Courtesy Innisfree
J.McLaughlin Dopp Kit in Cheers, $68, J.McLaughlin.com
Courtesy J.McLaughlin
Lafont Polarized Purple Sunglasses, $399, Luxottica-Glasses.go-optic.com
Courtesy Lafont
Snow Sculpture Earrings, $250, MaryMacGill.com
Courtesy Mary MacGill
Say goodbye to millennial pink, because according to Pantone, purple is the color of the future. More specifically, Ultra Violet, the official shade of 2018.

Ultra Violet was chosen because it “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future,” according to Pantone. It also brings to mind the cosmos, David Bowie and non-conformity. But most importantly, it communicates a certain royal aesthetic.

If you’re looking for more regal ways to incorporate the shade into your life, try a rug from Luke Irwin (the designer gifted one of his own designs to the Duke and Duchess on their wedding day), custom shampoo that is sure to give you Kate Middleton princess hair (although we can’t guarantee a tiara) or velvet tennis sneakers, in honor of Kate’s favorite sport.

Scroll through to see what to buy to channel your inner Queen Elizabeth (with the required four cocktails a day, of course).

