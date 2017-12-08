Channel Your Inner Royal With 11 Ultra Violet Buys Fit for a Queen

Ultra Violet was chosen because it “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future,” according to Pantone. It also brings to mind the cosmos, David Bowie and non-conformity. But most importantly, it communicates a certain royal aesthetic.

If you’re looking for more regal ways to incorporate the shade into your life, try a rug from Luke Irwin (the designer gifted one of his own designs to the Duke and Duchess on their wedding day), custom shampoo that is sure to give you Kate Middleton princess hair (although we can’t guarantee a tiara) or velvet tennis sneakers, in honor of Kate’s favorite sport.

Scroll through to see what to buy to channel your inner Queen Elizabeth (with the required four cocktails a day, of course).