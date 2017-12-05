Kyle Richards Is Ready to Leave Her Opulent Bel Air Mansion

It's on the market for just under $7 million.

One of the bedrooms is currently in use as an office.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky listed their Bel Air home for sale. Click through to see inside the mansion.

















Kyle Richards really is leaving Beverly Hills. Actually, the Real Housewives personality is vacating Bel Air, but that’s still much closer to Beverly Hills than her new home in the San Fernando Valley.

Richards and her husband, The Agency founder and CEO Mauricio Umansky, paid $8.25 million for the Smokey Robinson Estate in Encino in October, and now they’re ready to part ways with their 6,229-square-foot mansion in upper Bel Air. The couple is, however, keeping it in the family when it comes to selling the house—Richards’ daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, a broker at The Agency, is the listing agent for the property.

The couple paid $3.05 million for the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house back in 2011, which has since been redone by Faye Resnick Design Group.

The extravagant entry foyer sets the tone for the interior aesthetic, with a glitzy chandelier dangling from the 20-foot ceilings and black-and-white Carrara marble and black granite floors. Other details in the home include Lagos Azul countertops, herringbone wallpaper, wood-paneling and French doors throughout, per the $6.995 million listing.

The living room contains a gilded marble fireplace, while the dining room has an additional fireplace, as well as hand-painted walls and beamed ceilings. The soundproofed home theater has custom panel molding and drapery. There are multiple skylights in the kitchen, as well as custom cabinetry, marble countertops and a center island. There’s also a “pub,” which looks like a fancy den, complete with built-in bookshelves, a stone fireplace and a wet bar.

The lavish master suite has a private terrace, hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and a marble bathroom. There are also double closets, but if that’s not enough, one of the upstairs bedrooms is currently in use as a “fabulous custom dressing room,” says the listing.

The swimming pool and spa are accented by dining and lounging terraces, and there’s a sports court and a putting green elsewhere on the 0.46-acre property.

When the home originally went on the market, it was also listed as a $50,000 a month rental. Alas, that option has since been removed, so it looks like interested parties will just have fork over the full sales price if they want to live like a Real Housewife.