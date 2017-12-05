Kyle Richards Is Ready to Leave Her Opulent Bel Air Mansion

By
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky listed their Bel Air home for sale. Click through to see inside the mansion.
The Agency
They bought the home in 2011.
Mauricio Umansky
Richards and Umansky are headed to Encino.
The Agency
It's on a 0.46-acre parcel in Bel Air.
The Agency
Advertisement
There are 20-foot ceilings in the foyer.
The Agency
The master suite is on the second floor.
Mauricio Umansky
The master bathroom.
The Agency
Advertisement
One of the bedrooms is currently in use as an office.
The Agency
Wood paneling is seen throughout the interior rooms.
The Agency
French doors lead outside.
The Agency
Advertisement
The "pub" has a wet bar.
The Agency
There are quite a few chandeliers.
The Agency
The movie theater is entirely soundproofed.
The Agency
Advertisement
Richards' daughter is the listing agent.
The Agency
There are various dining and lounging areas outside.
The Agency
There's a sports court on the estate.
The Agency
Advertisement
The countertops are marble.
The Agency
The kitchen opens to a cozy living area.
The Agency
It's on the market for just under $7 million.
The Agency
Slideshow | List
- / 19

Kyle Richards really is leaving Beverly Hills. Actually, the Real Housewives personality is vacating Bel Air, but that’s still much closer to Beverly Hills than her new home in the San Fernando Valley.

Richards and her husband, The Agency founder and CEO Mauricio Umansky, paid $8.25 million for the Smokey Robinson Estate in Encino in October, and now they’re ready to part ways with their 6,229-square-foot mansion in upper Bel Air. The couple is, however, keeping it in the family when it comes to selling the house—Richards’ daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, a broker at The Agency, is the listing agent for the property.

The couple paid $3.05 million for the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house back in 2011, which has since been redone by Faye Resnick Design Group.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards are trading in Bel Air for Encino. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AltaMed

The extravagant entry foyer sets the tone for the interior aesthetic, with a glitzy chandelier dangling from the 20-foot ceilings and black-and-white Carrara marble and black granite floors. Other details in the home include Lagos Azul countertops, herringbone wallpaper, wood-paneling and French doors throughout, per the $6.995 million listing.

The living room contains a gilded marble fireplace, while the dining room has an additional fireplace, as well as hand-painted walls and beamed ceilings. The soundproofed home theater has custom panel molding and drapery. There are multiple skylights in the kitchen, as well as custom cabinetry, marble countertops and a center island. There’s also a “pub,” which looks like a fancy den, complete with built-in bookshelves, a stone fireplace and a wet bar.

The lavish master suite has a private terrace, hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and a marble bathroom. There are also double closets, but if that’s not enough, one of the upstairs bedrooms is currently in use as a “fabulous custom dressing room,” says the listing.

The swimming pool and spa are accented by dining and lounging terraces, and there’s a sports court and a putting green elsewhere on the 0.46-acre property.

When the home originally went on the market, it was also listed as a $50,000 a month rental. Alas, that option has since been removed, so it looks like interested parties will just have fork over the full sales price if they want to live like a Real Housewife.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page