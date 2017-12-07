Simon Cowell Approves of This Glamorous Malibu Estate

Simon Cowell is reportedly buying this Malibu mansion for $25 million. Click through to see inside the contemporary residence.
Newmark Residential
The single-story retreat spans 10,000 square feet.
Newmark Residential
The house is composed of seven bedrooms.
Newmark Residential
Stone floors and hardwood are interspersed throughout.
Newmark Residential
The home has hand-finished Venetian plaster walls.
Newmark Residential
There's a double-sided fireplace in the master suite.
Newmark Residential
The master suite features two bathrooms.
Newmark Residential
It's an indoor-outdoor floor plan.
Newmark Residential
The pool and lounge area.
Newmark Residential
It's on a coveted piece of oceanfront real estate.
Newmark Residential
Pocket doors lead to terraces.
Newmark Residential
It has direct ocean views.
Newmark Residential
The house was on the market for a touch under $27 million.
Newmark Residential
The main house is hidden behind a long, gated driveway.
Newmark Residential
It's on 1.63 acres.
Newmark Residential
There is a tennis court and four-car garage on the property.
Newmark Residential
Television personality and producer Simon Cowell is adding a luxe Malibu beach house to his collection of homes.

The erstwhile American Idol judge is reportedly spending a hefty $25 million on a modern, oceanfront estate located on the celeb-packed Pacific Coast Highway.

The “resort-like” house is perched on a private bluff at the end of a gated driveway, per the $26.995 million listing shared by Newmark Residential brokers Steven Schaefer and Jay Luchs, with details such as stone floors, dark wood and hand-finished Venetian plaster walls. 

Numerous pocket doors create an airy, indoor-outdoor floor plan for the 10,000-square-foot house, with plenty of room for entertaining, especially on the various stone patios.

Simon Cowell with his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The seven-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom abode offers ocean views from nearly every room, and the lavish master suite is complete with a fireplace, two bathrooms and even a spa-slash-massage room. The palatial abode provides more than enough space for Cowell, his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son.

A guest suite has its own entrance and there are separate staff lodgings. The pool, spa, barbecue and lounge area are spread out on the stone courtyard; a tennis court, gym and four-car garage are elsewhere on the 1.63-acre property.

This Malibu pad is far from the only home in the X Factor judge’s real estate portfolio. Cowell owns a number of other over-the-top residences, including one in London’s Holland Park, as well as a three-bedroom apartment on the Upper East Side. He’s still hanging on to two separate Beverly Hills mansions—that’s a grand total of three West Coast homes, in case you’re keeping count.

