Simon Cowell Approves of This Glamorous Malibu Estate

There is a tennis court and four-car garage on the property.

The house was on the market for a touch under $27 million.

Television personality and producer Simon Cowell is adding a luxe Malibu beach house to his collection of homes.

The erstwhile American Idol judge is reportedly spending a hefty $25 million on a modern, oceanfront estate located on the celeb-packed Pacific Coast Highway.

The “resort-like” house is perched on a private bluff at the end of a gated driveway, per the $26.995 million listing shared by Newmark Residential brokers Steven Schaefer and Jay Luchs, with details such as stone floors, dark wood and hand-finished Venetian plaster walls.

Numerous pocket doors create an airy, indoor-outdoor floor plan for the 10,000-square-foot house, with plenty of room for entertaining, especially on the various stone patios.

The seven-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom abode offers ocean views from nearly every room, and the lavish master suite is complete with a fireplace, two bathrooms and even a spa-slash-massage room. The palatial abode provides more than enough space for Cowell, his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son.

A guest suite has its own entrance and there are separate staff lodgings. The pool, spa, barbecue and lounge area are spread out on the stone courtyard; a tennis court, gym and four-car garage are elsewhere on the 1.63-acre property.

This Malibu pad is far from the only home in the X Factor judge’s real estate portfolio. Cowell owns a number of other over-the-top residences, including one in London’s Holland Park, as well as a three-bedroom apartment on the Upper East Side. He’s still hanging on to two separate Beverly Hills mansions—that’s a grand total of three West Coast homes, in case you’re keeping count.