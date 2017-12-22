The 10 Best Celebrity Wedding Looks of 2017

A lot of famous females wouldn’t dream of approaching the red carpet—or even a lunch date—without consulting a stylist. And since professional dressers tend to care more about creating buzz than expressing a client’s sartorial soul, it’s hard to know if a celebrity even has her own fashion sense.

DJ and fitness guru Hannah Bronfman went through seven eye-popping wardrobe changes during her May nuptials in Morocco, but the wedding ceremony itself was a study in timeless bridal style. She married fellow DJ Brendan Fallis in a custom Vera Wang trumpet gown that was understated and refined, with a classic strapless sweetheart bodice and a macramé lace train.

Serena Williams, the queen of the tennis world, looked downright regal during her November marriage to Reditt co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans. The new mom reveled in the romance of a ball gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, with a perfectly simple strapless bodice and acres of tulle skirting. The finishing touch was a beaded cape that was equal parts princess and superhero.