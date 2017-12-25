The 10 Most Memorable Royal Moments of 2017

Scroll through to remember the best royal moments from 2017.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The public waited patiently for the first official photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and it didn't disappoint at the Invictus Games.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Kate Middleton ditched her wedges to play tennis in a tracksuit.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's grandnephew Arthur Chatto proved even royals enjoy a good thirst trap.
Arthur Chatto/Instagram
Kate Middleton announced her pregnancy.
Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Prince William had cameos in Star Wars.
Adrian Dennis/Getty IMages
Prince Harry went to Google Camp with Oprah, Evan Spiegel and Emma Watson.
Joe Giddins/Getty Images
Prince George had a few minor meltdowns.
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry discussed his party boy past.
Carl De Souza/Getty Images
In a surprisingly controversial move, Prince George switched schools.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their official engagement photos.
Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images
The British royal family has been endlessly entertaining in 2017. From Prince Harry’s candid interviews to Kate Middleton’s pregnancy announcement, they’ve certainly had an eventful year—one that’s worthy of its own season of The Crown. Of course, other royal families around the world have competed for the public’s attention. Princess Olympia of Greece had an epic birthday celebration that was reminiscent of the lavish days of Marie Antoinette. One young woman met, and eventually married, an Ethiopian prince at a Washington, D.C. nightclub, proving Disney fairy tales are real. And Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden proved she’s not afraid to get down and dirty with her family.

Scroll through to see 2017’s best moments for the British royal family, including Meghan Markle’s introduction to the world and Prince George’s many meltdowns (perhaps it’s because he always has to wear such high socks). Consider this your preparation for next year’s royal baby and wedding.

