Rihanna, J.Lo and Zendaya Had the Best Red Carpet Looks in 2017

Quite a lot can be said about what took place in 2017, but amid the disastrous political climate and Hollywood’s sexual assault problem, it can be agreed upon that this year celebs served major looks on the red carpet. Finally, starlets have (along with their stylists) decided to take risks and those not-so-safe looks have paid off. Looking for examples? Consider that time the usually subdued Cate Blanchett slipped into a heavily sequinned Gucci dress or when Amal Clooney looked like an actual Disney princess in a lilac Atelier Versace gown.

Sometimes, it was the details that really made the look, like Tracee Ellis Ross‘ incredible collection of diamond rings—that perfectly accentuated her already sparkling Zuhair Murad Couture strapless number on the carpet of the Golden Globes. Or Nicole Kidman‘s subtly mismatching Calvin Klein sandals at the Emmys, that offset her fit and flare dress, which was also designed by Raf Simons.

Click through to see the rest of the best red carpet gowns (and sparkly suits) from 2017.