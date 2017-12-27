The 9 Healthiest Snack Swaps to Make in 2018

Swap chocolate for peanut butter coated Barnana.
Swap peanut butter for Julie's Real cacao espresso almond butter or cinnamon vanilla bean cashew butter.
Swap regular pasta for Explore Cuisine's organic bean or rice pasta, made with edamame, mung bean, black bean or lentils.
Swap sugary breakfast cereals for She Is French gluten-free granola with fresh ginger or coconut.
Swap greasy potato chips for freshly baked Pasta Chips, flavored with real herbs.
Swap popcorn for SeaSnax, 40 calorie seaweed snacks offered in bold flavors like jalapeño, barbecue or onion.
Swap a chocolate bar for Saffron Road dark chocolate chickpeas.
Swap your smoothie for Après plant-based protein drinks.
It’s easy enough to say you’re going to be healthy in the new year, but far more difficult when you think about what being healthy actually means. Of course, you could embark on a cleanse, but that takes so much effort, and no one really likes green juice enough to drink it daily. Plus, we’re not suggesting trading chocolate bars for carrot sticks—although you could try dark chocolate crunchy chickpeas.

Instead, consider Julie’s Real Nut Butter—the Cacao Espresso Almond Butter tastes exactly like Nutella, only it’s good for you, as long as you don’t eat the entire jar at once. And if you’re considering dry January but don’t actually want to give up drinking, there’s Kombrewcha. The alcoholic kombucha is the world’s first hard kombucha and it’s offered on tap at buzzy downtown NYC restaurants, so you can easily get your fix.

When it comes time for dinner, consider setting aside spaghetti for bean noodles—we promise it’s not as strange as it sounds. “Regular pasta provides only 3.7g of protein. whereas the black bean pasta provides a whopping 16 grams,” nutritionist Beth Warren told Observer. Explore Cuisine makes inventive pasta out of black beans, edamame, red lentils and chickpeas.

Scroll through for easy, healthy and most importantly, tasty snack swaps you can easily make in 2018.

