NBC’s This Is Us has proven to be the last great hope for broadcast television as its consistently pulls on our heart strings and puts up “1990s TV numbers,” as series star Chris Sullivan put it. Coming off a Best Drama Emmy nomination for its rookie season, the series has been one of traditional television’s few mainstream breakout hits (and the cast has benefited accordingly). As more and more people flock to cable and streaming, This Is Us reminds viewers that the Big Four networks (not to be confused with the Pearson clan’s Big Three) aren’t dead yet. Though things have been quite as smooth in season two, it’s still clear that the show is massively popular. The midseason finale drew 11 million live viewers, which begs the question: when does This Is Us return?

On Tuesday, NBC announced that the midseason premiere will be pushed back one week to January 9 at 9 p.m. The longer wait is sure to disappoint eager viewers who need to know the aftermath of Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) DUI, Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) miscarriage and Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) child fostering. Thus far through its young run, This Is Us has mastered the mini-cliffhanger, though season two might be relying on the trick just a bit too much.

The network has not yet confirmed the reason for the premiere delay, but Entertainment Weekly speculates that the one additional week will allow more episodes to air without a break leading into the Winter Olympics. It’s all about strategy, folks. It’s customary for certain show to take a winter hiatus, but this way we’ll get more episodes in a row without a pause in between. With the Winter Olympics kicking off on February 9, This Is Us needs to jam pack several episodes into a short time frame to give fans their fix.

We’re not totally in love with the direction of season two thus far, with many of Kevin’s issues feeling more contrived than ever. But overall, This Is Us‘ second go-around has been solid and we look forward to seeing how the series wraps up its run this winter.

So remember, This Is Us will return to NBC on January 9.