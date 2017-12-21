Reddit, Quora and Coinbase Were Some of 2017’s Biggest Unicorns

Unicorns aren’t as rare as they seem—in the tech world, at least.

According to new analysis from venture capital tracker PitchBook, 57 companies reached valuations of at least $1 billion in 2017 (up from 43 last year). In all, 227 companies have joined the unicorn club since 2013.

This year’s best-known unicorns include:

Reddit, which is worth $1.8 billion.

Question and answer site Quora ($1.7 billion).

Digital currency exchange Coinbase ($1.6 billion).

Free stock trading site Robinhood ($1.3 billion).

Exercise bike company Peloton ($1.25 billion).

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike ($1.1 billion).

The biggest horn of all, however, belongs to Chinese news and information service Toutiao. The AI-powered platform is worth $20 billion.

The funding information on PitchBook’s list is current as of December 14. Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company incubated by Y Combinator, is the latest addition to the list after receiving $275 million in a funding round last week.

But while some companies soared to new heights, others lost their vaunted unicorn status. Seven companies saw their valuations dip below $1 billion this year, including:

Music recognition service Shazam, which Apple recently purchased for $400 million.

The Arabic e-commerce firm Souq, which was acquired by Amazon for $650 million.

Jessica Alba’s ethical consumer goods firm The Honest Company.

Peer-to-peer lending marketplace Prosper.

There were only three such down rounds in 2016.

VC investors poured more than $148 billion into both new and existing unicorns this year. The biggest transactions included a $4.4 billion infusion into WeWork and a $1 billion bet on Airbnb. Six other companies, including Lyft, raised at least $500 million in funding rounds.

The biggest funder of all, however, was SoftBank’s Vision Fund. This year the firm funneled $98 billion into just 14 startups, including WeWork, Slack and SoFi. It also recently invested $1 billion in Uber despite the ridesharing company’s many troubles.