Wellness and Beauty Experts on the Best Post-Holiday Detoxes

Colder temps are kicking in and the holidays have (already!) come and gone, which means the winter season is in full swing. Can your liver/stress levels/stomach feel it? To help combat this crazy (and often toxin-filled) time of year, we consulted some of our favorite beauty and wellness gurus for tips on how to detox and treat yourself at home—whether you’re going full-on #Selfcaresunday, or just have a 20-minute window of me-time.
Ancient Chinese Facial Massage
Have you ever heard of gua sha? It’s an ancient Chinese face and body rejuvenation technique that stimulates circulation. It’s used in skincare to stimulate the facial tissue, which results in visibly plumped and toned skin—plus the added bonus of relaxed, zen vibes. </span>
Josh Rosebrook is a firm believer in coupling this technique with skincare. Real beauty connects the mind and the body,” he says. “Our cells listen to our state of mind, our thoughts, and our intentions.” When he teaches the practice of gua sha, he says, people begin to truly “understand the true power of the mind-body-beauty connection.”
Try pairing a favorite facial oil with this Rose Quartz Gua Sha Tool—the crystal is said to be an aid in self-love.
How To Do Gua Sha At Home
We turned to Britta Plug, licensed esthetician and holistic health coach, for tips on how to make this practice your own in the comfort of your own home.
-
- Apply a thin layer of facial oil to the skin before beginning. Too much and it will be a slip and slide, too little and the tool will grip so much that it doesn’t glide. You’ll definitely find your ‘Goldilocks zone’ after one or two attempts.
- Always keep strokes moving from the center of the face out towards the sides of the face. On the forehead, you can also go upwards, as well as outwards. Lighten up on pressure around the eye area.
- Keep the tool almost flat to the skin, flatter than you’re going to naturally want to. This gives you the grip and pull on the skin that will make the technique really work for you!
- Repeat each stroke three to five times, and cover the face section by section. Don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be perfect! Intention and tuning into your skin are more important than a perfect technique.
- You’ll want to spend about 10 to 20 minutes on this, depending on how thorough and luxurious you want your gua sha session to be!
Take a Seeress-Designed Bath
Mama Medicine (a.k.a. Deborah Hanekamp), Soho’s own seeress, suggests taking a detox bath.
“The holidays can leave us feeling overstuffed with heavy foods, experiences, and expectations,” she says. “This bath is designed to help us cleanse and align our energy sending us into the holiday season feeling refreshed and empowered.”
Ingredients:
-Clear Quartz crystal
-Three cups of Epsom salt
-One tablespoon activated charcoal
-White rose petals
The Ritual:
-Clear your aura with the smoke of white sage
-Step into bath and dunk head under water
-Say into the bath “I release control and surrender to the flow”
-Sit and soak in the beautiful energy you’ve created
Colder temps are kicking in and the holidays have (already!) come and gone, which means the winter season is in full swing. Can your liver/stress levels/stomach feel it? To help combat this crazy (and often toxin-filled) time of year, we consulted some of our favorite beauty and wellness gurus for tips on how to detox and treat yourself at home—whether you’re going full-on #Selfcaresunday, or just have a 20-minute window of me-time.
The Ultimate At-Home Treatment May Lindstrom Relies On:
- Gently and thoroughly steam away oil and environmental debris with The Pendulum Potion. Make a small pool in your palms (4 to 6 pumps), pressing together and inhaling deeply. Massage gently into dry skin, then wet hands and continue the massage. After two minutes, place a warm, steamy face towel over face and neck, hold, rinse and repeat until skin is soft and cleansed, gently sweeping upwards.
- Smooth a layer of The Honey Mud (a small grape-sized dollop) over barely-damp skin, giving it a deliciously warm hug. Press gently into troubled areas, and make swirls over your skin with the pads of your fingertips.
- Blend 1 tsp of The Clean Dirt with just under equal parts water until the blend is rich and fizzing, then brush on top of The Honey Mud. If skin is congested or has hyperpigmentation, discoloration or flakiness, massage gently in those areas. For delicate complexions, simply brush on and allow to sit, letting the potent ingredients work their magic without additional stimulation.
- Blend 1 Tablespoon of The Problem Solver with just shy of equal parts water to bring to a soft mousse consistency. Brush directly over The Clean Dirt, blanketing the entire treatment. Rest for 30 to 60 minutes, then step into a warm shower, facing into the stream of water to rehydrate, allowing everything to rinse away easily while gently massaging, releasing dead skin and reviving circulation and glow.
- While still in the shower, press a small blueberry sized amount of The Blue Cocoon into your soaking wet skin, focusing on areas of redness or sensitivity. Wet hands.
- Add 1 to 3 pumps of The Youth Dew and continue the massage, taking your time and breathing deeply, paying special attention to areas where lines are developing.
- Turn off the water, and fill palms with The Good Stuff, gliding over every inch of your wet skin, starting from the toes and working towards your heart. Smooth a couple drops through your hair before exiting the shower. Wrap yourself in a cozy towel or robe.
- Mist skin generously with The Jasmine Garden, pressing in, especially in areas prone to oil imbalance or breakouts. Mist again gently to complete, reveling in the most luscious skin ever.
Experience Aromatherapy
This portable set from Saje has a roll-on to soothe any ailment. Pack this in your bag and you’ll have a natural alternative to all that acetaminophen. This kit of five roll-ons contains Pain Release, a topic analgesic to relieve sore muscles, Fortify, to protect against or soothe existing cold and cough, Peppermint Halo, an invigorating peppermint blend to relieve a headache, Stress Release, a mix of lavender, chamomile, and orange to calm the mind and promote happy vibes, and finally, Gutzy, to soothe a stomach (too full from family dinner, perhaps).