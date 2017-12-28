Wellness and Beauty Experts on the Best Post-Holiday Detoxes

Colder temps are kicking in and the holidays have (already!) come and gone, which means the winter season is in full swing. Can your liver/stress levels/stomach feel it? To help combat this crazy (and often toxin-filled) time of year, we consulted some of our favorite beauty and wellness gurus for tips on how to detox and treat yourself at home—whether you’re going full-on #Selfcaresunday, or just have a 20-minute window of me-time.

Ancient Chinese Facial Massage

Have you ever heard of gua sha? It’s an ancient Chinese face and body rejuvenation technique that stimulates circulation. It’s used in skincare to stimulate the facial tissue, which results in visibly plumped and toned skin—plus the added bonus of relaxed, zen vibes. </span>

Josh Rosebrook is a firm believer in coupling this technique with skincare. Real beauty connects the mind and the body,” he says. “Our cells listen to our state of mind, our thoughts, and our intentions.” When he teaches the practice of gua sha, he says, people begin to truly “understand the true power of the mind-body-beauty connection.”

Try pairing a favorite facial oil with this Rose Quartz Gua Sha Tool—the crystal is said to be an aid in self-love.

How To Do Gua Sha At Home

We turned to Britta Plug, licensed esthetician and holistic health coach, for tips on how to make this practice your own in the comfort of your own home.

Apply a thin layer of facial oil to the skin before beginning. Too much and it will be a slip and slide, too little and the tool will grip so much that it doesn’t glide. You’ll definitely find your ‘Goldilocks zone’ after one or two attempts. Always keep strokes moving from the center of the face out towards the sides of the face. On the forehead, you can also go upwards, as well as outwards. Lighten up on pressure around the eye area. Keep the tool almost flat to the skin, flatter than you’re going to naturally want to. This gives you the grip and pull on the skin that will make the technique really work for you! Repeat each stroke three to five times, and cover the face section by section. Don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be perfect! Intention and tuning into your skin are more important than a perfect technique. You’ll want to spend about 10 to 20 minutes on this, depending on how thorough and luxurious you want your gua sha session to be!

Take a Seeress-Designed Bath

Mama Medicine (a.k.a. Deborah Hanekamp), Soho’s own seeress, suggests taking a detox bath.

“The holidays can leave us feeling overstuffed with heavy foods, experiences, and expectations,” she says. “This bath is designed to help us cleanse and align our energy sending us into the holiday season feeling refreshed and empowered.”

Ingredients:

-Clear Quartz crystal

-Three cups of Epsom salt

-One tablespoon activated charcoal

-White rose petals

The Ritual:

-Clear your aura with the smoke of white sage

-Step into bath and dunk head under water

-Say into the bath “I release control and surrender to the flow”

-Sit and soak in the beautiful energy you’ve created

Give Yourself a Real Facial The options for giving oneself an at-home facial are endless, but there are some skincare lines that simply lend themselves particularly well to self-care at an elevated, near-meditative level. One such line is May Lindstrom. Of her own collection, Lindstrom says, “I created this collection as a catalyst for self-care, a tangible excuse for a time-out morning and night that was just for me. The point is to reignite the romance of our own skin, to tune in to our own touch, to breathe and be present and connect—whether we have thirty seconds or thirty minutes to devote to our self-care.” Don’t you feel calmer, having just read that sentence? Courtesy May Lindstrom