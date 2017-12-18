Where to Book Last-Minute Christmas Reservations in Las Vegas

Vegas never takes a day or night off, so finding a Christmas feast here is as easy as finding a blackjack table or a nightclub full of drunk people on a Tuesday. There are fantastic feasts all over the Strip this Christmas, and here are a festive five that are worth booking.

For a Merry Mediterranean Christmas

Cleo at SLS Las Vegas is a contemporary Mediterranean wonderland where you can load up on mezze (like babaganoush, carrot harissa, a Greek salad and lebaneh with feta) and enjoy breads, kebabs and tagines cooked in a wood-burning oven. Cleo is serving its regular menu for Christmas dinner and also featuring holiday specials like a riff on bagels and lox—however, this version is a simit (a greek bread) with Persian cucumber, cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onion and caviar ($20). Another Christmas special is a coffee and cocoa-rub prime rib eye with smoked eggplant cream, Greek yogurt, marble potatoes and pickled peppers ($42). For dessert, there’s sticky toffee cake with butterscotch, walnut feuilletine and vanilla gelato ($10).

For Next-Level Caviar and Lobster Dishes

Michael Mina‘s Christmas Eve and Christmas dinners mean a four-course, $118 tasting menu with the best kind of bonus: the amuse-bouche is a version of the chef’s signature caviar parfait, featuring Pacific sturgeon caviar, a potato-shallot cake, crème fraîche and smoked salmon. Dinner also includes Mina’s lobster pot pie with cognac-and-truffle cream before your choice of entrees, including a Creekstone Farms prime New York steak and phyllo-crusted sole with crab brandade. If you really want to indulge, you can supplement your meal with a chilled seafood platter—or even more caviar.

For Holiday Comfort From the Ultimate Celebrity Chef Cucina, Wolfgang Puck’s rustic Italian restaurant inside the Shops at Crystals, is serving earthy, hearty, ultra-comforting specials for Christmas. You can start your meal with sautéed veal sweetbreads with sage-hazelnut pesto, crisp prosciutto and roasted garlic aioli ($22). Then choose between wood-oven-roasted quail with chestnut agnolotti, brown butter and rosemary jus ($34) or braised veal osso buco with red wine risotto, baby turnips and black olive gremolata ($36). Cucina is proof that Vegas restaurants can shine at seasonal cooking.