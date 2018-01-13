13 Ways to Replace Your Real Fur Coat With Something Faux













Still looking to spark change in 2018? Start small, by going fur-free in the new year.

It happens to be a resolution that quite a few high fashion brands have adopted recently. This past December, both Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo took the plunge to remove all fur items from all future collections; they join the ranks of Gucci, Armani, Hugo Boss and Net-A-Porter, all of whom have also sworn off the inhumane material.

“Due to technological advances in fabrications, we now have the ability to create a luxe aesthetic using non-animal fur,” Kors explained of his decision to go faux. Quite a few other brands have figured out how to make fake look fun, including House of Fluff and their yeti-inspired shrug and Jakke, who emblazoned a pink furry coat with playful hearts. These fuzzy coats are also offered in flashes of bright colors, from blood red to construction cone orange and even glacier blue, and can be worn short, à la Sézane or long, like Sies Marjan.

So what are you waiting for? Consider slipping into something faux this winter—it will keep you looking warm, en vogue and socially conscious.