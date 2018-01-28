See the Best Red Carpet Style at the 2018 Grammys

Lady Gaga.
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
Lana Del Rey.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Singer Janelle Monae.
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
Comedian Sarah Silverman.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife, influencer Lauren Akins.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Will Smith's son Jaden Smith.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cyndi Lauper.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Songwriter Justin Tranter
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Rick Ross.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Sam Smith.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Glover, better known as Childish Gambino.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Musician and producer Jack Antonoff with his sister, designer Rachel Antonoff.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kesha.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Country band Little Big Town.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Dear Evan Hansen Broadway star Ben Platt.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Rapper Tyler, the Creator.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cardi B.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
John Legend and model wife Chrissy Teigen.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Singer and actress Rita Ora.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Miley Cyrus.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
The biggest night in music has arrived, and this year is certain to be political, from the red carpet fashion to the performances.

The 2018 Grammy Awards have made it to New York City this year, but that doesn’t mean celebrities are trading their red carpet gowns for all black. Instead, after the Golden Globes, musicians are opting for white—white roses specifically—to represent the #TimesUp campaign.

The roses signify “hope, peace, sympathy and resistance,” according to a letter sent by the group Voices in Entertainment, a grassroots organization founded by 14 high-profile women in the music industry. Twitter worked with them to create a custom emoji for the occasion, to correspond with the hashtag #WhyIWearAWhiteRose.

While you’re waiting for the stars to arrive, take a look at what they’re receiving in the gifting suite and the best ways to celebrate the wins like a rock star (even if you’re watching at home).

Click through to see all the red carpet looks from the 2018 Grammy Awards.

