See the Best Red Carpet Style at the 2018 Grammys



















The biggest night in music has arrived, and this year is certain to be political, from the red carpet fashion to the performances.

The 2018 Grammy Awards have made it to New York City this year, but that doesn’t mean celebrities are trading their red carpet gowns for all black. Instead, after the Golden Globes, musicians are opting for white—white roses specifically—to represent the #TimesUp campaign.

The roses signify “hope, peace, sympathy and resistance,” according to a letter sent by the group Voices in Entertainment, a grassroots organization founded by 14 high-profile women in the music industry. Twitter worked with them to create a custom emoji for the occasion, to correspond with the hashtag #WhyIWearAWhiteRose.

While you’re waiting for the stars to arrive, take a look at what they’re receiving in the gifting suite and the best ways to celebrate the wins like a rock star (even if you’re watching at home).