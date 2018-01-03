3 C’s Are Paving the Path to Broader Adoption of AI Products

Long before it existed in the real world, artificial intelligence lived in American literature. Twentieth-century science fictionists Isaac Asimov and H. G. Wells, among others, introduced readers to a frightening array of machines trying to take over the world.

There was perhaps no better introduction to true AI, then, for millions of viewers than a 2011 episode of “Jeopardy!” in which IBM Watson dominated past champions Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings.

While computer scientists celebrated Watson’s win, everyday viewers wrestled with their assumptions about AI. Is it true, they wondered, that AI is not only real, but also benign and fair-minded? To reassure viewers, Watson’s creators even put out a statement that Watson had won without foul play.

But as brilliant as the AI-human “Jeopardy!” match was, Watson’s name was an even smarter stroke of marketing. In addition to honoring Thomas J. Watson, IBM’s visionary ex-CEO, the name Watson evokes Sherlock Holmes’ sidekick and the co-discoverer of the structure of DNA. It’s a name associated with genius — specifically, human genius.

If it weren’t for the marketing behind Watson, would AI be anywhere near as accepted by the public? If AI hadn’t been introduced in such an affable, entertaining way, would it still be seen as an existential threat? In a way that’s critical to the technology’s future, Watson singlehandedly set the bar on AI branding.

Bot Branding Is Changing

In most markets, branding hasn’t changed much in the years since Watson’s debut. But for a host of reasons — AI’s relatively recent commercial viability, the public’s lack of understanding about AI, the incredible pace of technological change, and the red-hot hype around it — tech firms are already tweaking how they talk about AI.

These companies realize that AI is at a critical juncture in Gartner’s hype cycle. AI technologies such as deep learning, smart robots, and virtual assistants are all hovering around the “peak of inflated expectations.” They have, for the most part, passed the “innovation trigger” stage, meaning that consumers and companies alike see their potential. Next, they’re headed for the “trough of disillusionment,” where the hype dies down and reality sets in.

Given AI’s precarious position, marketers have had to toe a slim line. They’ve had to convince audiences with wildly different levels of trust in and information about AI that it’s neither a fad nor a flop, all while the technology itself grows by leaps and bounds.

For general consumers, marketers at IBM and elsewhere have portrayed AI as a helpful and approachable, if unfamiliar, black box. For more educated consumers, such as developers and technologists, the channels and branding have been far different. IBM markets Watson to this group with in-depth guides in trade publications rather than digestible videos.

For both audiences, though to different degrees, AI marketers have become more specific about what the technology is doing under the hood. Because AI awareness has grown across the board, marketers are able to have more detailed conversations with technical and non-technical audiences.

Google, for one, has given consumers a peek into AI’s inner workings with tools like Quick, Draw!, which explains that it’s actually a neural network recognizing their doodles. For more advanced audiences, Google offers detailed explanations around its AI services, as well as a slew of guides at the bottom of the page. With its search engine pedigree, Google knows that relevance is the key to resonant marketing.

What’s Ahead for AI?

Today, AI is on the cusp of becoming a mass-market commodity. Eighty percent of enterprises are investing in AI, and industry researcher IDC projects that global AI spending will grow by more than 50 percent year over year through 2020.

How, exactly, will the market get there? As AI products themselves mature, expect to see the AI market shift in the following ways: