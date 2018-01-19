Anna Faris Is Selling the Home She Shared With Chris Pratt

By
Anna Faris listed her longtime Hollywood Hills home. Click through to see inside.
Pacific Union
It's comprised of three bedrooms.
Pacific Union
She lived here with Chris Pratt.
Pacific Union
It's in Nichols Canyon.
Pacific Union
Advertisement
Faris listed the home for $2.5 million.
Pacific Union
There are hardwood floors throughout.
Pacific Union
Glass doors open to the outside.
Pacific Union
Advertisement
The dining room.
Pacific Union
Faris bought the home back in 2005.
Pacific Union
The Bocce court.
Pacific Union
Advertisement
There's a fireplace in the living room.
Pacific Union
The kitchen.
Pacific Union
It's a nearly one-acre property.
Pacific Union
Slideshow | List
- / 13

It’s been a little over a month since Anna Faris and Chris Pratt officially filed for divorce, and now the actress is preparing to part with one of the homes they shared.

Faris purchased the 2,563-square-foot Nichols Canyon abode for a touch under $2 million back in 2005, when she was still married to her first husband, Ben Indra. The couple divorced in 2008 and Faris went on to marry Pratt in 2009.

Pre-split, Pratt and Faris reportedly lived in this lovely Hollywood Hills house, now on the market for $2.5 million.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s home is now for sale. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has an open floor plan, with walls of glass and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is fitted with Bosch, Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances, and there’s a fireplace in the living room.

The master suite features a private patio and a bathroom with a steam shower. The nearly one-acre property has “Zen-like” landscaping, per the listing held by Pacific Union broker Mimi Starrett, with private gardens and a stone-surrounded pool. There’s also a full Bocce court, as well as canyon views.

Pratt and Faris also own a much larger, 4,700-square-foot home right across the street, for which they paid $3.3 million in 2013. That Mediterranean-style home isn’t on the market just yet, so perhaps either Faris or Pratt will keep it, at least for now.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page