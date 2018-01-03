Ariana Grande Spent the Holidays In This Lavish Colorado Mansion

Ariana Grande stayed in an extravagant Airbnb for the holidays. Click through to see inside the mountain retreat.

















Celebrities flocked to the ski slopes over the holidays, and per usual, Colorado was one of the favored spots. While many opted for Aspen, others chose (slightly) less crowded areas. Ariana Grande, for one, stayed in a lavish seven-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom villa right near Telluride, and it just so happens that you can stay in the singer’s exact vacation home.

Grande stayed at the Pulitzer Mansion, courtesy of Airbnb—she made sure to add the appropriate hashtags for her complimentary vacation.

The singer brought along her family and friends, as well as her boyfriend, Mac Miller, for the dreamy trip to Mountain Village. There was more than enough room for the entire crew, as the villa accommodates up to 16 guests. The Mountain Village abode is currently listed as a rental on the site, but ski chalet luxury is pricy—it’s approximately $10,500 a night.

It’s decorated in a “classic Colorado lodge style,” per the listing, with vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams and multiple stone fireplaces. There are various sitting areas and a wet bar, as well as formal and casual dining rooms.

The master suite has a lounge area and a fireplace, and there’s a guest house with a separate entrance, living area, bedroom and kitchen.

There’s a heated indoor pool, a hot tub and a sauna, as well as an exercise room, in case hitting the slopes wasn’t enough of a workout. If going outside in the wintry mix seems a bit too daunting one day, there’s a game room, home theater and a bowling alley inside.

The rental even comes with housekeeping, chef and driver services.

If the snow just isn’t your thing, not to worry—you can still stay in the extravagant home in the warmer seasons, too, with plenty to do. It also means you can entertain outside on the stone terrace, which is complete with a barbecue, hot tub and a putting green. It will, however, mean you won’t have the winter wonderland social media fodder that Grande made sure to capture—she shared the snowy pictures all over her Instagram feed.