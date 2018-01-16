Balenciaga Makes the Case for Edgy Work Wear

By
Click through to see all the looks from Balenciaga's exclusive range with Net-A-Porter and MR PORTER.
Courtesy Net-A-Porter
Triple S Mesh, Nubuck and Leather Sneakers, $850.
Courtesy Net-A-Porter
Speed Sock Stretch-Knit Slip-On Sneakers, $695.
Courtesy Net-A-Porter
Biker Jacket, $4,690.
Courtesy Net-A-Porter
Advertisement
Oversized Printed Fleece-Back Cotton-Blend Jersey Hoodie, $770
Courtesy Net-A-Porter
Like A Man Oversized Printed Denim Jacket, $1,245.
Courtesy Net-A-Porter
Printed Silk-Crepe Midi Dress, $2,950.
Courtesy Net-A-Porter
Advertisement
Oversized Printed Cotton-Jersey Hooded Top, $695.
Courtesy Net-A-Porter
Knife Metallic Textured-Leather Mules, $750.
Courtesy Net-A-Porter
Checked Wool and Mohair-Blend Blazer, $2,290.
Courtesy Net-A-Porter
Advertisement
BB Round Large Embroidered Metallic Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag , $2,150.
Courtesy Net-A-Porter
Slideshow | List
- / 11

Want to spice up cubicle life? Care to turn the walk to the water cooler into a catwalk? Balenciaga might be able to help.

The storied French maison, currently under the creative direction of Demna Gvasalia, is teaming up with Net-A-Porter and MR PORTER on a range of exclusive and limited-edition styles from the Spring/Summer 2018 collections. Replete with acid green dresses and heavily logoed sweatshirts, this range might not appear to be obviously appropriate for work, but longtime Balenciaga collaborators, photographer Johnny Dufort and stylist Lotta Volkova, had other ideas.

The duo shot a campaign for the range among the cubicles and conference rooms at the Net-A-Porter and MR PORTER London offices; it also features male and female models who are actual employees of the two fashion companies. This is, indeed, corporate chic at its best.

“With Johnny’s keen observational eye and Lotta’s signature undone glamour, this campaign represents a true behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of Net-A-Porter and MR PORTER through Demna’s Balenciaga lens,” explained Alison Loehnis, the president of both companies.

On Net-A-Porter, there will be 53 exclusive items, including the innovative Pantashoe, which is in fact a pair of pants that extend into a pointy, heeled boot, and a sculptural blazer that purposely serves to emphasize the hips. The boys, over at MR PORTER, will have a selection of 34 limited-edition items, including the oft-imitated Speed Sock sneakers, the clunky-but-cool Triple S kicks and a printed denim jacket. Keep in mind, this marks the first time that Gvasalia has collaborated on dual men’s and women’s collections with a retailer, since joining Balenciaga in 2015.

Here, click through to see a handful of items included in this exclusive collection, which will launch on January 22.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page