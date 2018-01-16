Balenciaga Makes the Case for Edgy Work Wear

Click through to see all the looks from Balenciaga's exclusive range with Net-A-Porter and MR PORTER.











Want to spice up cubicle life? Care to turn the walk to the water cooler into a catwalk? Balenciaga might be able to help.

The storied French maison, currently under the creative direction of Demna Gvasalia, is teaming up with Net-A-Porter and MR PORTER on a range of exclusive and limited-edition styles from the Spring/Summer 2018 collections. Replete with acid green dresses and heavily logoed sweatshirts, this range might not appear to be obviously appropriate for work, but longtime Balenciaga collaborators, photographer Johnny Dufort and stylist Lotta Volkova, had other ideas.

The duo shot a campaign for the range among the cubicles and conference rooms at the Net-A-Porter and MR PORTER London offices; it also features male and female models who are actual employees of the two fashion companies. This is, indeed, corporate chic at its best.

“With Johnny’s keen observational eye and Lotta’s signature undone glamour, this campaign represents a true behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of Net-A-Porter and MR PORTER through Demna’s Balenciaga lens,” explained Alison Loehnis, the president of both companies.

On Net-A-Porter, there will be 53 exclusive items, including the innovative Pantashoe, which is in fact a pair of pants that extend into a pointy, heeled boot, and a sculptural blazer that purposely serves to emphasize the hips. The boys, over at MR PORTER, will have a selection of 34 limited-edition items, including the oft-imitated Speed Sock sneakers, the clunky-but-cool Triple S kicks and a printed denim jacket. Keep in mind, this marks the first time that Gvasalia has collaborated on dual men’s and women’s collections with a retailer, since joining Balenciaga in 2015.

Here, click through to see a handful of items included in this exclusive collection, which will launch on January 22.