Meghan Markle and Aly Raisman Named Best-Mannered Celebrities

Matt Kuchar was the second professional golfer to make the list.

Country singer Thomas Rhett, who's famous for his tight-knit family including recently adopted daughter Willa Grey from Uganda, was awarded for inspiring fans through his family values.

Fetish singer Selena Gomez was rewarded for remaining a role model while growing up in the spotlight (and dating Justin Bieber, which is not an easy feat).

David Beckham made the list not for his marriage to former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, but for his work with UNICEF.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is known for preaching about purity on Instagram.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman came in second place, after speaking out about abuse in the sport.

Professional golfer Rickie Fowler was voted number one for "well-mannered conduct both on and off the golf course."











For those unfamiliar with Cotillion, it’s a program for middle-school aged children to learn etiquette and practice old school dance moves. The program started in North Carolina in 1979 as a way to teach young people courtesy and social skills. Now, it’s all over America, although it’s particularly popular in the South, which explains the presence of Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and country singer Thomas Rhett on the list.

“The selections are made based on each person’s commitment to honor, dignity and mannerly conduct,” President Charles Winters said in a press release. “We feel these ten individuals have distinguished themselves through excellence of character and conduct and applaud them for their contributions to society.”

The list named Olympics gymnast Aly Raisman, Justin Bieber’s girlfriend Selena Gomez and last but certainly not least, Hallmark Channel movie star Meghan Markle. Perhaps with a few more etiquette lessons, Markle can be higher on the list.

