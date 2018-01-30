What Are Critics Saying About ‘Black Panther’?

As the first blockbuster of the year, Marvel’s Black Panther has been near the head of the line on countless movie lists detailing 2018’s most anticipated titles; we’ve not hidden our own excitement for the film one bit. Coming from rising filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Creed) and complete with a talented and diverse cast headlined by T’Challa himself Chadwick Boseman, there was little reason not to get excited.
Boseman’s Wakandan King was introduced favorably back in Captain America: Civil War. Since then, there’s been a groundswell of support for the character’s solo film, arriving on February 16. Just a few weeks out, experts are predicting a massive opening weekend at the box office and early tracking numbers are backing up those projections. Should it live up to expectations, Black Panther is set to be Marvel’s fourth consecutive film that opens to at least $100 million with May’s Avengers: Infinity War all but guaranteed to cross that plateau with ease.
But what about the movie itself?
The social media embargo for the movie has finally lifted, bringing with it the first wave of critical reactions. We’ve put together a handful of the best Tweets so you can skim through all of the responses.