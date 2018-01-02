Calvin Harris’ New Home Is Already Perfect for a DJ

Calvin Harris bought this house from Steve Angello. Click through to see inside his new home.















Steve Angello found the perfect buyer for his customized Los Angeles mansion. It turns out fellow DJ Calvin Harris is the new owner of the four-bedroom, five-bathroom abode.

The Scottish DJ paid $5.05 million for the 6,010-square-foot house, which was on the market for $5.5 million.

This is actually the third West Coast home Harris has scooped up, and it’s also the least pricy—he bought a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for a hefty $15 million in August 2014, and before that, he owned a West Hollywood residence for which he doled out $7 million in April 2013. He tried to part ways with the West Hollywood home, which is right off the Sunset Strip, in January 2016, but shortly thereafter removed it from market in May of that year.

Brightly painted red doors open into Harris’ new home, leading into a living room with sky-high 18-foot ceilings and walls of glass.

The eat-in kitchen neighbors a cozy family room, and outside there’s a wraparound deck and lounge by the pool area, which also has an outdoor shower.

A two-story master suite is fitted with double-height bay windows, per the listing held by Hilton & Hyland broker Gary Gold, while a separate guest suite is reached via a private entrance.

But the most attractive feature for Harris, whose real name is Adam Richard Wiles, must be the two-story den-slash-music room. The second floor is fully outfitted as a professional recording studio, so Harris won’t need to leave the luxe 0.39-acre estate if he wants to consider responding to anything on his ex Taylor Swift’s Reputation.

Speaking of Swift, she recently made some home changes, too—she built a wall around her now-landmarked Beverly Hills mansion, and she reportedly bought a Tribeca townhouse that’s on the very same street as her newly renovated duplex penthouse at 155 Franklin. Perhaps next, she’ll buy a London home she was rumored to be checking out, near her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn.