Chelsea Handler Is Planning on a Big Profit in LA

By
Chelsea Handler wants to sell her Los Angeles estate. Click through to peek inside.
Pacific Union
She paid $5.94 million for the house in 2010.
Pacific Union
It's now asking $11.5 million.
Pacific Union
It's comprised of six bedrooms.
Pacific Union
Advertisement
It's 5,572 square feet.
Pacific Union
There are multiple fireplaces.
Pacific Union
The pool and spa.
Pacific Union
Advertisement
There's a pizza oven outside.
Pacific Union
The outdoor kitchen.
Pacific Union
The master suite has a private balcony and drop down television.
Pacific Union
Advertisement
The master bathroom is über luxurious.
Pacific Union
It has a free standing bath tub.
Pacific Union
And even a dry sauna.
Pacific Union
Advertisement
The master closet is, of course, incredible.
Pacific Union
The eat-in kitchen.
Pacific Union
Glass doors open to outside spaces.
Pacific Union
Advertisement
It's on 0.64 acres.
Pacific Union
The dining room.
Pacific Union
There are plenty of lounging areas.
Pacific Union
Advertisement
The game room extends to the outside.
Pacific Union
Beamed ceilings.
Pacific Union
Slideshow | List
- / 21

Chelsea Handler is ready for a change of scenery. The comedian and television personality wants to sell her midcentury Bel Air home and she’s expecting a hefty profit.

Handler, who announced last October that she would not be returning to her Netflix show, Chelsea, and would instead be focusing on activism, purchased the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house for $5.94 million in October 2010. Back then, she was still hosting Chelsea Lately on E!.

Handler is asking $11.5 million for the gated, 5,572-square-foot home, which sits on 0.64 acres and was originally built in 1964.

Chelsea Handler wants a big profit in Bel Air. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The open living spaces are accentuated by floor-to-ceiling glass doors, which lead to the outdoor spaces, including large, covered patio areas. The eat-in kitchen has a marble breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances and opens to a full dining room.

There are multiple fireplaces, including one in the den and another in the living room; there’s also a family room/game room, with a ping pong table on the outside terrace.

Outside, there are lounge areas with a fireplace, outdoor kitchen and a pizza oven, as well as a pool and spa.

The master suite contains a drop-down television, a private balcony and an incredible bathroom, complete with a freestanding bathtub, marble shower and a separate dry sauna, overlooking the grounds. Then, of course, there’s the walk-in closet, which the listing, held by Amy Leeds of Pacific Union, notes is “to die for.”

The closet is, in fact, quite impressive, and it even has two refrigerator drawers—perhaps for a snack while picking out an outfit, or for if the Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea author feels like a glass of wine or a drink while getting dressed.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page