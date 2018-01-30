Chelsea Handler Is Planning on a Big Profit in LA

Chelsea Handler wants to sell her Los Angeles estate. Click through to peek inside.

















Chelsea Handler is ready for a change of scenery. The comedian and television personality wants to sell her midcentury Bel Air home and she’s expecting a hefty profit.

Handler, who announced last October that she would not be returning to her Netflix show, Chelsea, and would instead be focusing on activism, purchased the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house for $5.94 million in October 2010. Back then, she was still hosting Chelsea Lately on E!.

Handler is asking $11.5 million for the gated, 5,572-square-foot home, which sits on 0.64 acres and was originally built in 1964.

The open living spaces are accentuated by floor-to-ceiling glass doors, which lead to the outdoor spaces, including large, covered patio areas. The eat-in kitchen has a marble breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances and opens to a full dining room.

There are multiple fireplaces, including one in the den and another in the living room; there’s also a family room/game room, with a ping pong table on the outside terrace.

Outside, there are lounge areas with a fireplace, outdoor kitchen and a pizza oven, as well as a pool and spa.

The master suite contains a drop-down television, a private balcony and an incredible bathroom, complete with a freestanding bathtub, marble shower and a separate dry sauna, overlooking the grounds. Then, of course, there’s the walk-in closet, which the listing, held by Amy Leeds of Pacific Union, notes is “to die for.”

The closet is, in fact, quite impressive, and it even has two refrigerator drawers—perhaps for a snack while picking out an outfit, or for if the Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea author feels like a glass of wine or a drink while getting dressed.