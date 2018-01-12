Stars Brought Color to the Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet

By
Nicole Kidman in Valentino.
Getty Images
Haley Bennett in Chloé.
Getty Images
Laura Dern in Balmain.
Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon in Prada.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Emilia Clarke in Dolce & Gabbana.
Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan in Zuhair Murad.
Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss in Erdem.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Kiernan Shipka in Delpozo.
Getty Images
Samira Wiley in Rebecca Vallance.
Getty Images
Gal Gadot in Prada.
Courtesy Prada
Advertisement
Greta Gerwig in Fendi.
Getty Images
Angelina Jolie in Ralph & Russo Couture.
Getty Images
Kate Bosworth in Brock Collection.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Jessica Chastain in Vionnet.
Getty Images
Alison Brie in Roberto Cavalli.
Getty Images
Natalia Dyer in Erdem.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Emma Roberts in Giorgio Armani.
Getty Images
Jessica Biel in Oscar de la Renta.
Getty Images
Margot Robbie in Chanel.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Delpozo.
Getty Images
Yara Shahidi in Giambattista Valli.
Getty Images
Slideshow | List
- / 21

After the Golden Globes everyone wondered: Will celebs be wearing head-to-toe black for every award show in 2018? It looks like that’s going to be a no, per the Critics’ Choice Awards, which took place in Los Angeles last night.

Instead, the actresses opted for pure white dresses, including Angelina Jolie‘s ostrich feather trimmed Ralph & Russo Couture gown, Greta Gerwig‘s embellished Fendi number and Kate Bosworth‘s awe-inspiring Brock Collection lace creation. There were also quite a few punches of bold color, including Jessica Chastain‘s emerald green Vionnet frock, Nicole Kidman‘s shocking pink Valentino dress and Kiernan Shipka‘s pastel and highlighter yellow Delpozo outfit.

However, there were a handful of tentpole actresses who maintained their stance of using their wardrobes as a form of protest. Donned in black, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Emilia Clarke kept true to their mission and selected black frocks to fight gender inequality in the film industry and beyond. We have a feeling this trio of strong females will stay true to their stance as the award show season continues.

For now, click through to see the colorful—and black—frocks worn at last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page