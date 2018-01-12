Stars Brought Color to the Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet

















After the Golden Globes everyone wondered: Will celebs be wearing head-to-toe black for every award show in 2018? It looks like that’s going to be a no, per the Critics’ Choice Awards, which took place in Los Angeles last night.

Instead, the actresses opted for pure white dresses, including Angelina Jolie‘s ostrich feather trimmed Ralph & Russo Couture gown, Greta Gerwig‘s embellished Fendi number and Kate Bosworth‘s awe-inspiring Brock Collection lace creation. There were also quite a few punches of bold color, including Jessica Chastain‘s emerald green Vionnet frock, Nicole Kidman‘s shocking pink Valentino dress and Kiernan Shipka‘s pastel and highlighter yellow Delpozo outfit.

However, there were a handful of tentpole actresses who maintained their stance of using their wardrobes as a form of protest. Donned in black, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Emilia Clarke kept true to their mission and selected black frocks to fight gender inequality in the film industry and beyond. We have a feeling this trio of strong females will stay true to their stance as the award show season continues.

For now, click through to see the colorful—and black—frocks worn at last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards.