Deron Williams Still Wants to Shed His Lavish Tribeca Penthouse

He's been trying to sell the condo since 2015.

It’s been two years since NBA star Deron Williams first tried to part ways with his massive Tribeca apartment, but he hasn’t found a buyer just yet.

Williams bought the penthouse at 35 North Moore for $15.8 million in 2013, while he was still playing for the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, he signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2015 and then moved on to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Williams first stuck a $33.5 million price tag on the 7,200-square-foot condo in summer 2015, but the price steadily dwindled down, without any takers, until it was removed from the market altogether in April 2017, last asking $27 million.

It has now re-emerged, with another $1 million slashed off the ask—it’s listed for $26 million.

The sleek six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom duplex features a great room with 17-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, per the listing held by Douglas Elliman broker Andrew Azoulay, as well as a sitting room with a gas fireplace and wet bar. Sliding glass doors lead to 3,000 square feet of outdoor space. The kitchen is fitted with Wolf and SubZero appliances and banquet seating, and there’s also a 300-bottle climate-controlled glass-enclosed wine room.

Maybe Williams should consider offering the home as a rental again—he previously listed it for $60,000 a month in 2016, and it attracted one very famous face, as Adele opted to stay there for three weeks during her New York City tour.