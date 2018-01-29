5 Ideas For a Relaxing Valentine’s Day Dinner at Home

The holidays are finally behind us…or so we thought. With Valentine’s Day less than three weeks away, it’s time to start planning for a romantic night with your loved one. But don’t stress; if you don’t have time to concoct an elaborate adventure or just feel like staying in there are still a multitude of inventive ways to celebrate the holiday of love.

We gathered five romantic dinner ideas for those who are looking to keep it low-key this Valentine’s Day. Skip the long lines, crowded venues and cold food, and enjoy a restaurant-quality, romantic dinner in the comfort of your own home.

Start the night off right with cheese fondue delivery from Murray’s Cheese. Their Melting Pot package includes an actual fondue pot, Murray’s cheese fondue blend, soppressata salami, dill pickles and Cipollini onions. For those without a valentine, invite the girls over for Galentine’s Day and share this set, which serves four to six people for $110. Just make sure to BYOB (Bring Your Own Baguette), as this set doesn’t include bread of any sort.

For the main course, Omaha Steaks is offering a Valentine’s Day dinner that can be delivered right to your front door. Their package includes two filet mignons, wild Argentinian red shrimp, smashed red potatoes and two chocolate molten lava cakes. And if you still need a last minute gift idea, you’re in luck: the dinner, which costs $69.99, also comes with a free pair of sterling silver, diamond accent earrings.

For the meat-lovers out there, Snake River Farms offers a gourmet gift for two which includes everything one could need for a relaxing Valentine’s Day at home, including one Kurobuta ham mini karver, two Northwest beef filet mignons and two Northwest beef ribeyes, for only $109.