Dirty Lemon and Vogue Collaborated on a Glitter Detox Drink for Winter

If you’re looking for something new to KiraKira, especially if you plan on hibernating this winter, Vogue and Dirty Lemon are launching the ultimate glittering collaboration. Their new drinks officially launch this Monday, giving you plenty of time to prepare your ideal backdrop for endless Instagram opportunities.

Dirty Lemon and Vogue teamed up to release two brand new formulas of detox lemon drinks, available by text only. Each case includes a year-long subscription to Vogue for $65, but even better, the chance to improve your Klout without leaving home. The drinks are made to support the immune system, giving guzzlers a much-needed boost of Vitamin C, so it’s perfect for the current wintry mix outside. Maybe the new drinks will even have their own alcohol-free bar.

The original Dirty Lemon is a charcoal detox drink that’s only available through text message. It’s made with cold-pressed lemon juice, dandelion extract and of course, the activated charcoal that gives the drink its color. While it was extremely popular on Instagram when it premiered, it’s certainly going to be replaced with these new glittery and gold bottles. Their other offering, the more adventurous Dirty Lemon skin + hair combination, contained similar ingredients, with help from horsetail extract and marine collagen (it’s an ingredient extracted from fish scales).