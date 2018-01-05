Dirty Lemon and Vogue Collaborated on a Glitter Detox Drink for Winter

By
Scroll through for the Dirty Lemon x Vogue photos.
Courtesy Vogue x Dirty Lemon
It's not everyday a detox drink gets a fashion spread.
Courtesy Vogue x Dirty Lemon
They're providing plenty of inspiration for your inevitable Instagram shoot.
Courtesy Vogue x Dirty Lemon
Dirty Lemon started with one drink that was available via text message.
Courtesy Vogue x Dirty Lemon
Now, they're teaming up with Vogue to introduce two new flavors.
Courtesy Vogue x Dirty Lemon
Although you might not want to swim in New York anytime soon, the KiraKira opportunities are endless.
Courtesy Vogue x Dirty Lemon
The best detox drink pairing is obviously cake.
Courtesy Vogue x Dirty Lemon
The drinks are high in ginger for its anti-inflammatory properties.
Courtesy Vogue x Dirty Lemon
The Dirty Lemon drinks are made with acerola, a tart cherry with tons of Vitamin C.
Courtesy Vogue x Dirty Lemon
The two new flavors are ideal for flu season.
Courtesy Vogue x Dirty Lemon
If you’re looking for something new to KiraKira, especially if you plan on hibernating this winter, Vogue and Dirty Lemon are launching the ultimate glittering collaboration. Their new drinks officially launch this Monday, giving you plenty of time to prepare your ideal backdrop for endless Instagram opportunities.

Dirty Lemon and Vogue teamed up to release two brand new formulas of detox lemon drinks, available by text only. Each case includes a year-long subscription to Vogue for $65, but even better, the chance to improve your Klout without leaving home. The drinks are made to support the immune system, giving guzzlers a much-needed boost of Vitamin C, so it’s perfect for the current wintry mix outside. Maybe the new drinks will even have their own alcohol-free bar.

The original Dirty Lemon is a charcoal detox drink that’s only available through text message. It’s made with cold-pressed lemon juice, dandelion extract and of course, the activated charcoal that gives the drink its color. While it was extremely popular on Instagram when it premiered, it’s certainly going to be replaced with these new glittery and gold bottles. Their other offering, the more adventurous Dirty Lemon skin + hair combination, contained similar ingredients, with help from horsetail extract and marine collagen (it’s an ingredient extracted from fish scales).

