Trump Announces ‘Fake News Awards’ Winners, Celeb Anoints Him ‘Fake President’

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter last week that he would be doling out special honors for the “Fake News Awards.” Sadly, there weren’t any actual golden statues or red carpet lead-ups to his awards show, only a list of stories that the White House found particular umbrage with.

In his original tweets, Trump said that the “winners” of his Fake News Awards would “cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media.”

White House officials knew of his looming announcement but did not know when the public could expect Trump’s “ceremony.”

But on Wednesday evening, GOP.com posted a handful of stories from the last year that required corrections and the traffic generated from the Fake News Awards actually crashed the site. Unfortunately, Trump will not be hosting any plush after parties, but you can check out his full list of award recipients below.

2017 was a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage, and even downright fake news. Studies have shown that over 90% of the media’s coverage of President Trump is negative. Below are the winners of the 2017 Fake News Awards. 1. The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover. 2. ABC News’ Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report. 3. CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks. 4. TIME FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office. 5. Washington Post FALSELY reported the President’s massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in. 6. CNN FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding. 7. CNN FALSELY reported about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a “significant breakdown in process.” 8. Newsweek FALSELY reported that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump’s hand. 9. CNN FALSELY reported that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation. 10. The New York Times FALSELY claimed on the front page that the Trump administration had hidden a climate report. 11. And last, but not least: “RUSSIA COLLUSION!” Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION! While the media spent 90% of the time focused on negative coverage or fake news, the President has been getting results: 1. The economy has created nearly 2 million jobs and gained over $8 trillion in wealth since the President’s inauguration. 2. African Americans and Hispanics are enjoying the lowest unemployment rate in recorded history. 3. The President signed historic tax cuts and relief for hardworking Americans not seen since President Reagan. 4. President Trump’s plan to cut regulations has exceeded “2 out for every 1 in” mandate, issuing 22 deregulatory actions for every one new regulatory action. 5. The President has unleashed an American energy boom by ending Obama-era regulations, approving the Keystone pipeline, auctioning off millions of new acres for energy exploration, and opening up ANWR. 6. ISIS is in retreat, having been crushed in Iraq and Syria. 7. President Trump followed through on his promise to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and instructed the State Department to begin to relocate the Embassy. 8. With President Trump’s encouragement, more member nations are paying their fair share for the common defense in the NATO alliance. 9. Signed the Veterans Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act to allow senior officials in the VA to fire failing employees and establishes safeguards to protect whistleblowers. 10. President Trump kept his promise and appointed Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In response to Trump’s “Fake News Awards,” comedian Michael Rapaport took to Facebook for a mini-rant criticizing the Commander in Chief and declaring him a “Fake President.”

“Dopey ass, bitch ass, dick stain Donald Trump,” Rapaport said in his Facebook video. “Motherfucking clown ass, fake ass president. Bum ass, botox in the face, corny ass, big tooth, overweight, bloated motherfucking president. All the shit that’s going on in the world and you release the ‘Fake News Awards’? You fucking bum.”

You can see his full comments here:

Rapaport has made it a habit to go after the president through social media rants. Earlier this month, he fired off multiple Tweets in Trump’s direction and called him a “sick animal.”