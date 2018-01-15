Ellen Pompeo Wants to Sell Her Gorgeous Sag Harbor Getaway

Ellen Pompeo listed her gorgeous Sag Harbor home for sale. Click through to see inside the stunning retreat.
Pompeo worked with multiple designers on the home.
Pompeo and Ivery bought the home property for $925,000 in 2011.
Pompeo originally planned on building another, larger home on the property.
Many of the pieces in the home are custom.
It's composed of four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The house is on the market for $3.8 million.
The double height living room has a fireplace.
It's on Millstone Road.
Stairs lead to a lofted family room.
The finished lower level is in use as a media room.
It's beautifully decorated.
The "country kitchen."
A breakfast island.
The house is 2,400 square feet.
Pompeo and Ivery have three children.
The heated gunite pool.
French doors open to the screened patio.
There's an outdoor fireplace.
The outdoor shower.
The property spans over eight acres.
Pompeo and Ivery would spend summers and Thanksgiving in the home.
Ellen Pompeo might be shopping around for a new Hamptons home this summer.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress just listed her gorgeous Sag Harbor house, seven years after scooping up the sprawling property. Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, paid $925,000 for the 8.3-acre estate in 2011, when it was made up of just a small barn-style house. The pair, who now have three children, planned on turning the original home into a guest house, while also building a larger, main house on the land.

Alas, the renovations didn’t go as planned, and Pompeo never actually got to constructing the larger home. Instead, by 2013, she and Ivery had built up the guest house into a beautifully renovated Hamptons getaway, albeit one that was quite a bit smaller than she’d originally hoped for, as she told Architectural Digest.

Pompeo and Ivery are now ready to part with the airy, 2,400-square-foot abode, and are listing it for $3.8 million.

Ellen Pompeo is selling her Hamptons home. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The farmhouse-style home on Millstone Road is technically in Noyac, a small enclave of Sag Harbor. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom abode features an open floor plan, and the living room has a double-height ceiling. There are two wood-burning fireplaces, as well as a “country kitchen” that opens to a dining area, per the listing shared by Brown Harris Stevens brokers Jane Babcook and Mark J. Baron.

A family guest wing is located off of the den, and there’s also a finished lower level, comprised of a media room and a full bathroom. French doors lead to a screened-in porch with a fireplace and a dining area. A heated gunite pool is surrounded by a bluestone patio, and there’s an outdoor shower.

Pompeo added various custom furnishings and décor to the home, as she told AD, and the end result is quite charming. Pompeo does, after all, seem to be quite gifted when it comes to real estate—in December 2017, she sold a Hollywood Hills investment property for $2.08 million, a significant uptick from the $1.995 million she listed the house for in September.

