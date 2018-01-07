Every Look From the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

By
Caitriona Balfe.
Getty Images
Sadie Sink in Miu Miu.
Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson.
Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Dove Cameron.
Getty Images
Billy Eichner.
Getty Images
Gaten Matarazzo.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Rachel Brosnahan in Vionnet.
Getty Images
Debra Messing.
Getty Images
Zuri Hall.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Desiree Gruber and Kyle McLachlan.
Keala Settle.
Getty Images
Allison Williams in Armani Privé.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Alison Sudol.
Getty Images
Samara Weaving.
Getty Images
Jane Campion.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Sterling K. Brown.
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross.
Getty Images
Frankie Shaw.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Claire Foy in Stella McCartney.
Getty Images
Alice Englert.
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Gayle King.
David Harbour.
Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Missi Pyle.
Getty Images
Alessandra Mastronardi.
Getty Images
Kelvin Yu.
Getty Images
Advertisement
O. T. Fagbenle.
Getty Images
Milo Ventimiglia.
Getty Images
Matt Smith.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Blanca Blanco.
Getty Images
Ann Dowd.
Getty Images
Madeline Brewer in Diane von Furstenberg.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Sebastian Stan.
Getty Images
Richard Jenkins and Sharon Jenkins.
Getty Images
Mandy Moore in Rosie Assoulin.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Darren Criss in Giorgio Armani.
Getty Images
Alexis Bledel in Oscar de la Renta.
Getty Images
Amy Poehler and Saru Jayaraman.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Meryl Streep and NDWA Director Ai-jen Poo.
Getty Images
Common in Giorgio Armani.
Getty Images
Alison Brie.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Heidi Klum.
Getty Images
Eric Wareheim.
Getty Images
Bob Odenkirk.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Nick Jonas.
Getty Images
Chrissy Metz in Sachin + Babi.
Getty Images
Laurie Metcalf in Sachin + Babi and Zoe Perry,
Getty Images
Advertisement
Luca Guadagnino and Dakota Johnson in Gucci.
Getty Images
Janet Holden and Eric McCormack.
Jude Law.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Sarah Paulson.
Getty Images
Samira Wiley.
Getty Images
Ricky Martin in Giorgio Armani.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Norman Reedus.
Getty Images
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.
Getty Images
Issa Rae in Prabal Gurung.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause.
Getty Images
Kit Harington.
Getty Images
Christina Hendricks.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.
Getty Images
Amanda Peet.
Jason Ralph.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Michael Zegen.
Getty Images
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe.
Getty Images
Alicia Vikander.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Ewan McGregor.
Getty Images
James Franco.
Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Kendall Jenner in Giambattista Valli.
Getty Images
Ava DuVernay in Armani Privé.
Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Isabelle Huppert.
Getty Images
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon.
Getty Images
Abbie Cornish.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Allison Janney.
Getty Images
Michelle Pfeiffer.
Getty Images
Ridley Scott and Giannina Facio.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Jessica Chastain in Armani Privé.
Getty Images
Pamela Adlon.
Getty Images
Connie Britton.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Kerry Washington in Prabal Gurung.
Getty Images
Diane Kruger in Prada.
Getty Images
Lena Waithe.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Gwendoline Christie.
Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Getty Images
Viola Davis in Brandon Maxwell.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Octavia Spencer.
Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss.
Getty Images
Kate Hudson.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Lily James.
Getty Images
Gillian Anderson.
Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Activist Tarana Burke and Michelle Williams.
Getty Images
Lily James.
Getty Images
Angelina Jolie.
Getty Images
Slideshow | List
- / 97

Suffice it to say, all eyes are on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes. In the wake of the numerous sexual assault scandals that have rocked Hollywood over the past few months, a number of leading ladies—and men—are letting their wardrobe choices serve as an act of protest. By wearing all black, these celebrities are supporting the missions of the Time’s Up and #MeToo campaigns, which are both fighting for women to have a louder voice and equal opportunity in the business.

But that doesn’t mean celebs and their stylists will just be phoning it in this year; we expect this year’s fashion choices to still stun and surprise. So click through to see every outfit worn on the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globes and for more info on the nominees from tonight, click here.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page