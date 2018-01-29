FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to Resign Amid Trump Flameout

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has resigned.

Sources told NBC News that McCabe is exercising his retirement eligibility, framing his resignation as “stepping aside.”

The deputy director’s resignation follows months of turmoil with the Trump administration over the agency’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump reportedly pressured McCabe to resign and was said to have asked the deputy director whom he voted for in the 2016 election after firing former FBI Director James Comey.

In recent weeks, the president has attacked McCabe over Twitter, castigating donations made to his wife’s failed Senate campaign by a political action committee controlled by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe—a close ally to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?” tweeted Trump in late December.

Trump has previously criticized McCabe’s decision not to criminally charge Clinton’s use of a private email server, though the FBI has said the deputy director had no conflicts in the probe.

White House spokesman Raj Shah fanned reports last week that the president “believes politically motivated senior leaders” of the FBI “have tainted the agency’s reputation for unbiased pursuit of justice,” a veiled shot at McCabe’s leadership of the agency.

McCabe will reportedly remain on the FBI payroll until he is eligible to retire with full benefits in mid-March.