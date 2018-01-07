Everything You Need to Know About the Golden Globes

It’s that time of the year again where Hollywood’s best and brightest from television and film are awarded for their accomplishments. No, it’s not the Academy Awards. No, it’s also not the Emmys. It’s the Golden Globes, people.

The 75th Golden Globes Awards ceremony will be held tonight, January 7, from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and broadcast by NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET. Late night host Seth Meyers will host the ceremony for the first time, taking over for Jimmy Fallon. Oprah Winfrey will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, something we can all agree on in these polarizing times.

In terms of the names and titles expected to be mentioned most often Sunday night, director Guillermo del Toro’s career best The Shape of Water leads the film pack in nominations with seven total. HBO’s Big Little Lies paces television’s nominees with six total nods. As a precursor to the Academy Awards, fans and industry insiders will be paying particularly close attention to the Best Actor and Actress races in the drama category. Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) and Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) are thought to be the front runners in the former with Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) leading the way in the latter. But don’t count out Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread) and Meryl Streep (The Post) as dark horse contenders (perhaps the only time in the last 25-plus years either have been described as dark horses).

Your best bet for live streaming the star studded event is through NBC.com/live. If you pay for cable (or know someone who does), all you need is your log-in and password information, and you’re off to the races. However, if you’re cutting costs around the house and don’t have a cable subscription, you’ll need to look elsewhere. Might we suggest DirecTV’s free seven-day trial? You’ll get a full seven days cost free before your paid membership begins. Facebook will be live streaming the red carpet.

Here are all the major film and television nominees that you need to know.

Best Motion Picture

Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Watter

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Performance in a Motion Picture—Drama

Actor

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Tom Hanks (The Post)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Actress

Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World)

Best Performance in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Actor

Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)

Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)

James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Actress

Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)

Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture—Drama, Musical or Comedy

Actor

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Actress

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Hong Chau (Downsizing)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World)

Steven Spielberg (The Post)

Best Series (TV)

Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Musical or Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Performance in a Television Series—Drama

Actor

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Actress

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)

Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best Performance in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Actor

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)

Actress

Pamela Aldon (Better Things)

Alison Brie (GLOW)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Frankie Shaw (SMILF)

Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film

Actor

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Jude Law (The Young Pope)

Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

Actress

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Actor

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Actress

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Best Miniseries or Television Film