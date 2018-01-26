See Behind-the-Scenes at the Grammys Gifting Lounge

By
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Dean Winters, better known as 30 Rock star Dennis Duff, at the Grammy Gift Lounge.
Brad Barket/Getty Images for NARAS
Smile Direct is giving out teeth whitening kits and molds to make braces.
Instagram
It's the first smart ring with contactless payment technology. Welcome to the future.
Rob Kim/Getty Images for NARAS
Broadway star Billy Porter picking up some swag from Stands.
Brad Barket/Getty Images for NARAS
Stands works with shows like Supernatural to create custom merch for a cause.
Instagram
Law & Order actress Kathryn Erbe showing off a custom WowWee Fingerling.
Brad Barket/Getty Images for NARAS
Stars, they're just like us! Only their Fingerlings are covered in rhinestones.
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for NARAS
Oxygenetix counts Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Bosworth and Gal Gadot as fans.
Instagram
With a focus on paying it forward, The Giving Keys employs people transitioning out of homelessness to make their products.
Instagram
Inception of Beauty is gifting silk faux mink lashes.
Instagram
Celebs will take home a Quip toothbrush, Philosophy cleanser and Peter Thomas Roth products.
Instagram
The gift bag also includes $100 gift cards for fresh Maine lobster from Beal's Lobster Pier.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
If you’ve always wondered what, exactly, your favorite artists are receiving when they go to a Grammys gifting suite, this year’s extensive list includes everything from a Furby-like bedazzled finger monkey to a high-tech waist trainer that Kim Kardashian would definitely approve of.

Observer went behind-the-scenes before the Sunday ceremony to see what everyone will be posing with on their Instagram accounts come Monday morning. However, a few celebs got an early peek at the suite; on Thursday night, Miley Cyrus rehearsed “Tiny Dancer” while Dennis from 30 Rock (a.k.a. actor Dean Winters) picked up a swag bag.

Some selection standouts include Kourtney Kardashian‘s favorite foundation, Oxygenetix, a McLear smart ring that unlocks your car and pays your bills and T-shirts from Stands, a company that works with fandoms to create merchandise that gives back by funding schools. Celebrities will also receive rare Safi Kilima bracelets set with tanzanite; it’s the same stone that Jay-Z gifted Beyoncé, though hers is set in a massive ring.

The country band Little Big Town stopped by to autograph a guitar for Truth. Brad Barket/Getty Images for NARAS

Another highlight is Alpha Priority, a VIP airport service that guarantees A-listers like Rihanna and Justin Bieber can get to and from their gates without attracting the attention of the paparazzi. “We have airport greeters who meet your passengers curbside and expedite you through all airport procedures including security, fast-tracking them out through the lounge and to their boarding gate on their departure and arrival,” owner Pedro Arias told us.

“When they get to their destination, we have a greeter who meets you at the aircraft gate and expedites you through customs and immigration coordinating with their drivers outside. It’s like having your own 007 agents for every airport.” As a sponsor, they’ll be shuttling talent from their hotels to Madison Square Garden all week, so you might not spot a celebrity in the wild…although it’s rumored that some stars will take the subway after the award show is over.

