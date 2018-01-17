Country Star Jake Owen Sold Loretta Lynn’s Former Tennessee Home

By
Jake Owen sold his celebrity pedigreed Tennessee home. Click through to see inside.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
He bought the house from Loretta Lynn nearly six years ago.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
The house is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
The double height living room.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
Advertisement
There are two fireplaces in the house.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
And an outdoor fireplace on the porch.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
He redid nearly every room in the house.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
Advertisement
He completely renovated the kitchen.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
He expanded the master suite.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
The walk-in closet in the master.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
Advertisement
The house is 4,918 square feet.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
There's a custom recording studio inside.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
It's currently filled with guitars.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
Advertisement
There's an elevator inside.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
The Tiki Bar is a rather unique touch.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
As is the sign.
Fridrich & Clark Realty
Slideshow | List
- / 16

It only took a few months for country music star Jake Owen to find a buyer for his Tennessee home.

The “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer listed the 4,918-square-foot brick home for $1.5 million in October 2017, and now has sold the Kingston Springs abode. He accepted a slightly lower offer of $1.31 million, but considering he paid a mere $625,000 for the three-story home around six years ago, he made out quite nicely, even taking into account money spent on renovations.

Located about 30 minutes away from Nashville, the custom built home also has a country celebrity pedigree—Owen bought the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house from music legend Loretta Lynn.

Jake Owen. Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The house is “Restoration Hardware Renovated,” promises the listing held by Cheryl Ewing of Fridrich & Clark Realty, with two master suites and a chef’s kitchen.

There are two indoor fireplaces, as well as an elevator, for those days you’re too lazy to climb the stairs. The most unique aspects of the 7.12-acre property, however, are the recording studio (currently filled with countless guitars) and an outdoor “tiki bar.”

Owen reportedly redid nearly every room upon purchasing the home, including renovating the kitchen and enlarging the master suite, which now has an impressive walk-in closet and a marble bathroom.

The den has a wood-beamed ceiling and wood paneling, while an additional living room features a double-height ceiling and a fireplace. Glass doors open to the porch, which has an outdoor fireplace and lounging area.

It’s not clear who the new owner of the home is just yet, but perhaps it’s another country music star—it would be quite fitting.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page