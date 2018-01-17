Country Star Jake Owen Sold Loretta Lynn’s Former Tennessee Home

He redid nearly every room in the house.

There are two fireplaces in the house.

He bought the house from Loretta Lynn nearly six years ago.















It only took a few months for country music star Jake Owen to find a buyer for his Tennessee home.

The “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer listed the 4,918-square-foot brick home for $1.5 million in October 2017, and now has sold the Kingston Springs abode. He accepted a slightly lower offer of $1.31 million, but considering he paid a mere $625,000 for the three-story home around six years ago, he made out quite nicely, even taking into account money spent on renovations.

Located about 30 minutes away from Nashville, the custom built home also has a country celebrity pedigree—Owen bought the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house from music legend Loretta Lynn.

The house is “Restoration Hardware Renovated,” promises the listing held by Cheryl Ewing of Fridrich & Clark Realty, with two master suites and a chef’s kitchen.

There are two indoor fireplaces, as well as an elevator, for those days you’re too lazy to climb the stairs. The most unique aspects of the 7.12-acre property, however, are the recording studio (currently filled with countless guitars) and an outdoor “tiki bar.”

Owen reportedly redid nearly every room upon purchasing the home, including renovating the kitchen and enlarging the master suite, which now has an impressive walk-in closet and a marble bathroom.

The den has a wood-beamed ceiling and wood paneling, while an additional living room features a double-height ceiling and a fireplace. Glass doors open to the porch, which has an outdoor fireplace and lounging area.

It’s not clear who the new owner of the home is just yet, but perhaps it’s another country music star—it would be quite fitting.