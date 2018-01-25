Jane Fonda and Richard Perry Split From Their Eco-Conscious Mansion

By
Jane Fonda and Richard Perry's Beverly Hills home has a new owner. Click through to see inside.
Coldwell Banker
It's in Trousdale Estates.
Coldwell Banker
The former couple bought the house in 2012.
Coldwell Banker
It took almost exactly one year to sell.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
They listed it for sale the same month they confirmed their break up.
Coldwell Banker
The two-story home contains a glass elevator.
Coldwell Banker
The fire pit.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
The master suite.
Coldwell Banker
There are bamboo floors throughout.
Coldwell Banker
It's located behind a gate.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
The kitchen is open to a family room.
Coldwell Banker
It's 7,102 square feet.
Coldwell Banker
Walls of glass are found throughout.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
The pool is solar heated.
Coldwell Banker
There are covered and open patio areas.
Coldwell Banker
It has canyon and ocean views.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
The gym.
Coldwell Banker
Perry definitely had some sway in the décor.
Coldwell Banker
There's a recording lounge and a wet bar.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
It's eco-conscious.
Coldwell Banker
Fonda already bought a home in Century City.
Coldwell Banker
Slideshow | List
- / 21

After almost exactly one year on the market, Jane Fonda and Richard Perry’s glassy Beverly Hills home has sold.

The former couple listed the 7,102-square-foot gated home in late January 2017, for just under $13 million—the house seems like a casualty of a break up, as it hit the market shortly after the record producer confirmed he and the Grace and Frankie star had officially split.

It’s in the celeb-loved and über exclusive Trousdale Estates enclave, with neighbors like the Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (plus their model offspring), Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber, who managed to rent a home in the area despite reports that residents were determined to keep him out.

Jane Fonda and Richard Perry are moving on from the home they once shared. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house is “eco-conscious and open concept,” according to the listing from Coldwell Banker, with open, adjoining rooms and photovoltaic electric panels, thermal glass double glazed UV windows and a solar heated pool.

The two-story home contains walls of glass, vaulted ceilings and bamboo floors throughout, with an internal glass elevator if the stairs are too much, or if perhaps the resident didn’t have to time to hit the house’s gym that day.

The kitchen is fitted with professional appliances, plus verde quartz countertops and a center island with a breakfast bar. There’s definitely no shortage of dining areas, as there’s also a breakfast room and an adjoining family room, where even more glass walls open to a terrace.

The main level also contains an open dining and living area with a stacked stone fireplace, plus a butler’s pantry, bar and office. It looks like Perry had some input with the décor, as there are numerous records adorning the walls. Of course, Fonda’s personal touch is also evident, with quite a few portraits and paintings of the Academy Award-winning actress.

Fonda already knows where she’s going next. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

A media room has a full bar with cork floors, while the master suite is complete with a sitting room, double bathrooms and envy-inducing walk-in closets. Outside, there are numerous open patios, the aforementioned pool and a pavilion with a fire pit. There’s also a meditation garden with a fountain—maybe Fonda was inspired by her co-star Lily Tomlin’s Grace and Frankie character.

Even though Fonda and Perry didn’t bring in near the haul they were originally hoping for with the house, it’s still a decent profit considering they bought the home for $7.29 million in June 2012. And Fonda already has her new home all set up—she reportedly paid $5.45 million three-story townhouse-style condo in Century City last April.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page