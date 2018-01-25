Jane Fonda and Richard Perry Split From Their Eco-Conscious Mansion

They listed it for sale the same month they confirmed their break up.

After almost exactly one year on the market, Jane Fonda and Richard Perry’s glassy Beverly Hills home has sold.

The former couple listed the 7,102-square-foot gated home in late January 2017, for just under $13 million—the house seems like a casualty of a break up, as it hit the market shortly after the record producer confirmed he and the Grace and Frankie star had officially split.

It’s in the celeb-loved and über exclusive Trousdale Estates enclave, with neighbors like the Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (plus their model offspring), Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber, who managed to rent a home in the area despite reports that residents were determined to keep him out.

The three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house is “eco-conscious and open concept,” according to the listing from Coldwell Banker, with open, adjoining rooms and photovoltaic electric panels, thermal glass double glazed UV windows and a solar heated pool.

The two-story home contains walls of glass, vaulted ceilings and bamboo floors throughout, with an internal glass elevator if the stairs are too much, or if perhaps the resident didn’t have to time to hit the house’s gym that day.

The kitchen is fitted with professional appliances, plus verde quartz countertops and a center island with a breakfast bar. There’s definitely no shortage of dining areas, as there’s also a breakfast room and an adjoining family room, where even more glass walls open to a terrace.

The main level also contains an open dining and living area with a stacked stone fireplace, plus a butler’s pantry, bar and office. It looks like Perry had some input with the décor, as there are numerous records adorning the walls. Of course, Fonda’s personal touch is also evident, with quite a few portraits and paintings of the Academy Award-winning actress.

A media room has a full bar with cork floors, while the master suite is complete with a sitting room, double bathrooms and envy-inducing walk-in closets. Outside, there are numerous open patios, the aforementioned pool and a pavilion with a fire pit. There’s also a meditation garden with a fountain—maybe Fonda was inspired by her co-star Lily Tomlin’s Grace and Frankie character.

Even though Fonda and Perry didn’t bring in near the haul they were originally hoping for with the house, it’s still a decent profit considering they bought the home for $7.29 million in June 2012. And Fonda already has her new home all set up—she reportedly paid $5.45 million three-story townhouse-style condo in Century City last April.