Josh Duhamel Is Moving to His Dream Bachelor Pad













Back in December, Josh Duhamel divulged that he was about to close on a new home in Los Angeles.

Now, he’s officially the owner of a $2.65 million bachelor pad in Encino. It’s a big move for the actor, considering it’ll be his first house purchase post-split from Fergie—in September 2017 they announced that they had separated earlier in the year.

The five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom ranch-style abode is just as Duhamel described. “I love midcentury modern,” the Transformers actor told Architectural Digest, noting his favorite room is a “big, great room when you first walk in.” He’s planning on having an entertainment area where the dining table “doubles as a ping pong table,” in case you weren’t sure if this is a true bachelor pad.

The 3,281-square-foot single-story residence was extensively rebuilt in 2005, with a “Phillipe Star inspired” architectural design, per the listing held by Sotheby’s International Realty broker Sean Erenstoft.

It features an open floor plan, and was “built for entertaining,” with an eat-in kitchen fitted with a 55-square-foot Cesarstone island, as well as the aforementioned great room, with soaring ceilings. The master suite has a large walk-in closet as well as dual bathrooms, plus impressive views.

The backyard is quite impressive, as well, as Duhamel pointed out. “One of the reasons I love living in L.A. is the indoor/outdoor, and this house is very indoor/outdoor,” he told AD, noting he likes a “comfortable” outdoor space, with a fire pit, barbecue and “hang out” space. Luckily, his new 0.33-acre estate has just that—the backyard features a Brazilian mahogany deck with a lounging area by the pool and Jacuzzi, as well as a Viking barbecue and a blue glass fire pit.

Duhamel is planning on making some changes to the home, particularly the outside area. “The first thing that I do when I move in anywhere is design or figure out how to make the outdoor space,” he explained, so there might be a few adjustments to the backyard in the near future.

This new Encino abode isn’t Duhamel’s only getaway—the actor, who was raised in North Dakota, also owns a cabin in the woods in Minnesota. “When things are stressing me out in L.A., I go there,” he told Yahoo last April, noting there’s no internet or television, but there is electricity. Oh, and plumbing.