Josh Hartnett Is Moving on From His Tribeca Bachelor Pad

Actor Josh Hartnett is leaving his custom bachelor pad behind. Hartnett has officially sold his longtime Tribeca penthouse loft, which he bought for $2.4 million all the way back in 2004, a few years after he achieved Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down fame.

Hartnett first listed the unit for sale in July 2017, with a $4.25 million price tag attached. Just two months later, in September, he shaved it down to $3.8 million. The final sales price was a bit lower than that—he offloaded the apartment for $3.55 million to Broadway producer Tracy Aron, in a sale that closed earlier this month.

It makes sense the Penny Dreadful actor is ready to vacate the 1,965-square-foot co-op, as it’s not exactly the most practical of homes for him at the moment—he now has two children with Tamsin Egerton, and the apartment is currently configured as a one-bedroom, two-bathroom.

But the apartment does have room for additional bedrooms to be carved out, if need be, promises the listing held by Stribling broker Pamela D’Arc. It would appear Hartnett hasn’t lived here for quite a while, as the place is entirely unfurnished at the moment.

The loft has hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout, plus built-in wood cabinets and walls of windows. The kitchen is equipped with a SubZero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and a double sink, while the breakfast counter can seat six people. The bedroom has a walk-in closet, windowed dressing area and a glass-tiled bathroom complete with a double sink, soaking tub and a walk-in glass-enclosed steam shower. A spiral staircase leads to the upper level, with a 940-square-foot private roof deck.

Even though Hartnett didn’t earn as much as he hoped for in the sale, it’s still better than he fared with his sale in Minnesota in 2015—he sold a Victorian home in his hometown of Minneapolis for $2.3 million, after paying $2.4 million for the house in 2002.